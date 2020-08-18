SARAH Awards Permanent Supportive Housing Grant to Endeavors to Help End Homelessness

The program will serve 96 chronically homeless clients in San Antonio and Bexar County

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH) has selected Endeavors to lead the Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) Project for chronically homeless in the San Antonio metro area and greater Bexar County, Texas.

Participants of the program are provided with rental assistance. They have voluntary access to mental health counseling, parenting education, employment assistance, educational services, life skills training, childcare, and basic needs such as food, clothing, and medical care. The PSH programs are referred to all eligible participants through coordinated entry via SAHomelink. The Housing First model encourages safe and stable housing with minimum obstacles and services to prevent eviction. By providing participants with a safe place to live and opportunities to reach their potential, they can establish the first steps toward stable housing.

"A grant of this size requires great diligence and care. Throughout the process, Endeavors has exhibited a genuine commitment to low-barrier, person-centered housing and support, and a strong capacity to meet the needs of our community's chronically homeless population," said Richard Huron, SARAH Interim Executive Director.

Endeavors' Community‐Based Services currently operates two permanent supportive housing programs (PSH) for single mothers and children who have experienced chronic homelessness. Programs are located in San Antonio, Texas, and Fayetteville, North Carolina. The programs provide housing and supportive services specifically designed to meet the needs of homeless participants with disabilities and their children to live, work, and maintain housing stability. These programs prioritize reduced barriers to healing by providing trauma‐informed comprehensive services, ensuring families' physical and emotional safety, and developing realistic treatment goals.

"Endeavors is proud to serve our homeless community through this grant. Our housing programs have provided over 16 years of Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) experience to families who have experienced chronic homelessness," said Annie Erickson, Endeavors Senior Director of Veteran and Community Based Services.

Since 2012 Endeavors has provided case management and financial assistance to homeless or about to be homeless Veterans and their families. Endeavors Case Managers work individually with clients to remove barriers to housing and provide connections to wrap-around services, including financial literacy education, job skills training, benefits enrollment, mental health services, and life skills training.

“Endeavors is privileged to be chosen to provide these much-needed services to our homeless communities here in San Antonio. Recent data from our San Antonio housing program has shown that over 80% of our clients remain stably housed six months after exiting the program”, said Jon Allman, President and CEO of Endeavors.

Endeavors PSH program will serve 96 chronically homeless clients by providing housing assistance and supportive services in scattered sites to low-income clients in the San Antonio and Bexar County area.

For more information about the program, please contact txhousing@endeavors.org.

ABOUT ENDEAVORS

Endeavors, a San Antonio based nonprofit, is a longstanding national nonprofit agency that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters or emergencies. Endeavors has served vulnerable people in need since 1969 through personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org.

