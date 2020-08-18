Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,756 in the last 365 days.

Construction to temporarily re-route parking at Walker Jenkins Lake PAA

Laramie - A construction project at Walker Jenkins Lake Public Access Area north of Medicine Bow will result in the temporarily closure the designated parking area for the property beginning August 24.    Due to heavy equipment working in the area, public parking will be temporarily relocated to County Road 2E, Shirley Ridge Road, through September. Signs are in place to direct motorist to the temporary parking area. The property will remain open to the public for walk-in use throughout length of the project. The project includes adding structures to the Little Medicine Bow River to stop a head-cut from working its way upstream.                                         

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Construction to temporarily re-route parking at Walker Jenkins Lake PAA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.