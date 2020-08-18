Construction to temporarily re-route parking at Walker Jenkins Lake PAA

Laramie - A construction project at Walker Jenkins Lake Public Access Area north of Medicine Bow will result in the temporarily closure the designated parking area for the property beginning August 24. Due to heavy equipment working in the area, public parking will be temporarily relocated to County Road 2E, Shirley Ridge Road, through September. Signs are in place to direct motorist to the temporary parking area. The property will remain open to the public for walk-in use throughout length of the project. The project includes adding structures to the Little Medicine Bow River to stop a head-cut from working its way upstream.

- WGFD -