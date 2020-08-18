US 52 will be temporarily closed north of Bowbells on Thursday

US Highway 52 is scheduled to be closed approximately seven miles north of Bowbells, near the junction of North Dakota Highway 8, from August 20-21. During this closure, the BNSF Railroad will replace the railroad crossing.

A local detour will be in place on county roads containing gravel. Motorists who do not want to travel on gravel roads should plan to use state highways. The state highway detour for traffic on US 52 traveling to or from the Canadian border is as follows:

Southbound traffic will travel west on ND 5, then south on ND 40, then east on ND 50. Follow ND 50 back to US 52.

Northbound traffic will travel west on ND 50, then north on ND 40, then east on ND 5. Follow ND 5 back to US 52.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/