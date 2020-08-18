Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,756 in the last 365 days.

US 52 will be temporarily closed north of Bowbells on Thursday

US Highway 52 is scheduled to be closed approximately seven miles north of Bowbells, near the junction of North Dakota Highway 8, from August 20-21. During this closure, the BNSF Railroad will replace the railroad crossing.

A local detour will be in place on county roads containing gravel. Motorists who do not want to travel on gravel roads should plan to use state highways. The state highway detour for traffic on US 52 traveling to or from the Canadian border is as follows:

  • Southbound traffic will travel west on ND 5, then south on ND 40, then east on ND 50. Follow ND 50 back to US 52.
  • Northbound traffic will travel west on ND 50, then north on ND 40, then east on ND 5. Follow ND 5 back to US 52. 

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/

 

You just read:

US 52 will be temporarily closed north of Bowbells on Thursday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.