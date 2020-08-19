Doosan Industrial Vehicle America Corp. (DIVAC) becomes an Innovator Sponsor of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance

In these extraordinary times, supporting Georgia manufacturing is more critical than ever. It strengthens our community, creates jobs, and provides...

Doosan is honored to serve the Georgia business community as a sponsor of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance.”
— Elena Iogha
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In these extraordinary times, supporting Georgia manufacturing is more critical than ever. It strengthens our community, creates jobs, and provides confidence in a better tomorrow Doosan Industrial Vehicle America Corporation (DIVAC), a leading forklift manufacturer over the last 50 years, is honored to do its part and join the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance as a sponsor.

Backed by its global network and legendary engineering expertise, DIVAC supplies reliable and efficient material handling equipment to North American companies. With over 90 independent dealers and more than 200 sales and service locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, DIVAC is dedicated to outstanding customer service, parts availability, and, of course, providing optimal material handling solutions for any application. The DIVAC product line includes 141 separate models consisting of 82 different engine and battery configurations for internal combustion and electric-powered forklifts in capacities from 3,000 to 55,000 pounds. All trucks are manufactured in an ISO 9001 certified facility.

DIVAC aims to educate its customers to increase safety standards for all forklift operators. The team offers both corporate and individual forklift operator training classes for customers and for anyone in Georgia interested in earning a certification.

DIVAC and its direct Georgia dealership, Doosan Material Handling Solutions (DMHS), are fast-growing companies always adding more career opportunities to the state job market. Doosan offers its employees company-paid benefits, retirement plans, and outstanding growth possibilities.

“When we come on the other side, and we will come on the other side,” says Tony Jones, CEO, “We can look back and understand what we’ve been through and know that our future is bright.”

Doosan is honored to serve the Georgia business community, providing reliable forklifts and other material-handling solutions that help keep the supply chain going.

ABOUT GMA: The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, trade shows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help its members make profitable business connections. The Georgia Manufacturing Directory, Georgia Manufacturing Summit, Georgia Manufacturing Calendar, and Buy From Georgia website are additional resources provided by GMA. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, please call 770-338-0051 or visit the website https://www.georgiamanufacturingalliance.com/

The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) is the fastest-growing community of industry professionals in the state. Since 2008, GMA has provided the premier platform for manufacturing leaders to form strategic alliances, share best business practices, see world-class manufacturing in action, and make profitable business connections.

