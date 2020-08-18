Lockdowel Inventors Incorporate Global Cabinet Supply to Revolutionize the Cabinet Industry

GCS precisely pre-inserts Lockdowel hidden, tool-less fasteners for 60% faster assembly. Daniel Savage and Bryan Koelling hold Lockdowel tool-less, glue-less fastening patents.

Lockdowel Inventors Now Provide the Most Precise RTA Cabinet Components Available to Woodshops Everywhere

The easy-to-assemble, super strong Lockdowel system has proven to save companies millions of dollars in man hours and shipping.” — Bryan Koelling, President Global Cabinet Supply, Inc.

HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Led by Lockdowel inventors Bryan Koelling and Daniel Savage and partnering with industry veteran Javier Escobedo, Global Cabinet Supply Inc. is now manufacturing the highest quality and most precise RTA cabinet components using Lockdowel EClips hidden fasteners. Global Cabinet Supply Inc. (GPS) produces Lockdowel-ready cabinet and closet components, drawer boxes and slab doors. Quality checking each piece is the company's highest priority and nothing goes out the door without the inventors' approvals. Koelling invented the first Lockdowel fastener in 2008. He and former Lockdowel Design Engineer, Daniel Savage, offer unsurpassable experience implementing the screw-less, hidden fasteners.

"The easy-to-assemble, super strong Lockdowel system has proven to save companies millions of dollars in man hours and shipping," Koelling, Global Cabinet Supply President says. "It can also be very challenging to manufacture the components with the exactness required for a flawless fit. Because we invented the system, our errors are next to nil, and our quality control is absolutely unbeatable!"

The Hayward California team uses the latest "Smart Factory" woodworking machinery and software, providing the easiest assembly system for ANSI and BIFMA certified wood products.

"By partnering with GCS as the reliable source for cabinet components, we make a huge difference in a company's revenues," Global Cabinet Supply VP of Sales Javier Escovedo says. "Not only do we reduce costs in assembly time and transportation expenses, we enable cabinet businesses to focus more on selling, while we handle the building materials."

A 2017 Woodworking Network 40 under 40 winner, Koelling invented the Lockdowel fastening system in 2008 while trying to find a solution for removing and reassembling his surfboard fin when traveling to competitions. He also realized the need for simpler fastening after taking hours to assemble a new flat-packed IKEA dining room set. GCS builds components using Lockdowel screwless, slide-to-lock fastening enabling cabinets to assemble and disassemble in seconds. Both Koelling and Savage are on Lockdowel's most utilized Channel Lock Fastening System patent.

To contact Global Cabinet Supply Inc. email: jescobedo@globalcabinetsupply.com --- or call: 855-326-1213. www.globalcabinetsupply.com See more here on: Instagram

Video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LJWerpaz3ldx-M_XAeB1yOziloQ5QqJV/view