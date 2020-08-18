West Virginia Department of Transportation to hold virtual public meeting on Nitro-St. Albans I-64 Improvement Project

Page Content

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) will host a virtual public meeting on the Nitro-St. Albans Improvement Project on Tuesday, August 25. The project will widen I-64 between Exits 44 and 45.

“With 70,000 cars passing through this area each day, this project is necessary to ensure the safety of our citizens,” said Byrd White, Secretary of Transportation. “It will widen the area from four lanes to six lanes and prevent accidents caused by all the congestion. When these roads were designed, there was much less traffic. Maintaining and upgrading our infrastructure to keep up with today’s needs is very important to Governor Justice, and the WVDOT is committed to making that vision a reality.“

For those wishing to attend the meeting virtually, it is available on Tuesday, August 25 from Noon-2:00 p.m. and from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Visitors to the website at that time will be able to take part in a live chat with the team. Contractors on this project include Brayman Construction & Trumbull, A Joint Venture (BTJV) and design by HDR Engineering, Inc.

Click here to visit the website

Additional information about the project as well as a public comment section can be found here.

With work taking place all over the state, WVDOT reminds drivers to keep “Heads up; phones down” for everyone’s safety.