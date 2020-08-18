Qu Biologics Initiates Phase 2 Study to Assess Activation of Anti-cancer Immune Response in Colon Cancer

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qu Biologics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSIs), a novel platform of immunotherapies designed to restore innate immune function, is pleased to announce approval from the Israeli Ministry of Health to proceed with their clinical trial of QBECO SSI in patients with colorectal cancer. The study, “Assessment of QBECO SSI on Immunological Parameters in the Tumor Microenvironment and Systemically in Patients with Colorectal Cancer” will enroll patients at the Sheba Medical Center with Principal Investigator Dr. Gal Markel.

Professor Markel, a medical oncologist, is an internationally recognized expert in translational tumor immunology and clinical immuno-oncology. Professor Markel is Associate Professor in Clinical Microbiology and Immunology at the Sackler School of Medicine at Tel Aviv University and Director of the Ella Lemelbaum Institute for Immuno-Oncology. "We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Qu Biologics, and their innovative technology, which has the potential to induce immunological impact in colon cancer patients,” stated Professor Markel.

The study is designed to assess the effect of QBECO SSI treatment on immune function in the tumor and systemically in patients newly diagnosed with colon cancer. Colorectal cancer suppresses the patient’s immune response. This immune suppression is recognized to have a detrimental effect on prognosis. In the study, participants will receive QBECO SSI treatment from the time of colon cancer diagnosis to the time the tumor is surgically removed 3-5 week later. Preclinical studies using cancer models in mice have demonstrated that Qu’s SSIs substantially enhance immune function both in the tumor and systemically, resulting in tumor reduction and improved survival. Hal Gunn, CEO of Qu Biologics, stated, “We are very pleased to be able to work with Dr. Markel, the Ella Lemelbaum Institute for Immuno-Oncology, and the Sheba Medical Centre on this important clinical study. The perioperative period presents a window of opportunity to activate immune function in this patient population to overcome cancer-induced immune suppression and improve prognosis. If positive, the results could have transformative potential in colon cancer therapy.” Qu’s Director of Scientific Innovation, immunologist Dr. Shirin Kalyan, added, “It has long been recognized that activating innate anti-cancer mechanisms in this manner could lead to tumor regression. We just have not had the right treatment approaches to elicit this response safely and consistently before. We are hopeful that Qu’s SSIs can provide this.” The results of this study are anticipated in Q2 2021.

Qu has published the basis of their innate immune therapy as well as the mechanism by which it activates anti-cancer immunity.

Qu Biologics and Dr. Markel would like to thank the Samueli Foundation for its generous support of this important study that made this research possible.

About Qu Biologics

Qu Biologics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSI), a novel class of immunotherapies designed to stimulate an innate immune response in targeted organs to reverse the chronic inflammation underlying many important diseases including inflammatory bowel disease, cancer, inflammatory lung disease and arthritis. Qu has completed three Phase 2 studies in Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and lung cancer.

Backed by a prestigious group of scientific advisors and board members, Qu Biologics is led by a management team that includes co-founder and CEO Dr. Hal Gunn, a physician and expert on the body’s immune response to chronic disease; and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simon Sutcliffe, former CEO of the BC Cancer Agency and a distinguished clinician, scientist and leader in cancer control in Canada and internationally.

