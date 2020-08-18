MakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial & Operating Results on August 21, 2020

MakeMyTrip Limited (Nasdaq:MMYT) plans to report its fiscal 2021 first quarter results before markets open on Friday, August 21, 2020. The Company will post the release on its Investor Relations website https://investors.makemytrip.com/ and will not be distributing over newswires.



The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by the senior management team at 7:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time (5:00 PM India Standard Time) to discuss the results.



Dial-in details for the live conference call:

U.S. toll free number: +1 (844) 883-3862

International dial-in number: +1 (574) 990-9829

Conference ID: 6165124



A telephone replay will be available for one week shortly following the conclusion of the conference call.



Dial-in details for the replay:

U.S. toll free number: +1 (855) 859-2056

Conference ID: 6165124



This call will also be available through a live audio webcast and will remain available for replay for one month. The webcast and replay can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.makemytrip.com/ .

