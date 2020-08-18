Viking Cruise Insurance during Covid-19 Review – AARDY Insurance
Viking Cruises, like all cruise lines across the world, have been significantly impacted by Covid-19. Viking was the first major cruise line to cancel its cruises, earning praise from its guests.
The fleet still sits empty and will remain this way through all of 2020.
Yet, optimistic Viking guests are booking their 2021 cruises, hopeful that the Covid-19 pandemic will have passed, and that the world can be explored safely.
Similar to other cruise lines, Viking offers a bespoke travel insurance policy during the booking phase.
AARDY Travel Insurance, the USA’s leading Insurance Marketplace, has reviewed the Viking Cruise Insurance, and found it to be lacking in several key areas.
AARDY Travel Insurance CEO, Jonathan Breeze commented “We were disappointed to see weak Medical Evacuation coverage, and limited Cancel for Any Reason protection. A future travel credit voucher is not what we expect to see – cash is always preferable.
On a positive note, we considered the Viking Medical Insurance to be robust, and were pleased to see a strong Medical Waiver for those with pre-existing medical conditions.
That said, customers in their 60s and 70s will probably find the policy expensive when compared with other cruise insurance plans, many of which will have stronger coverage levels.”
AARDY Travel Insurance Marketplace is renowned for its impartial advice, from exceptional agents. With over 5,000 5 Star TrustPilot reviews, customers can be safe in the knowledge that they will be looked after by consummate professionals.
