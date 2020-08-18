“NEXT SUPER STOCKS” on the move: CEO’s of WEYL, DOCRF, NEXCF, PMEDF discuss latest advances in Telemedicine, E-Commerce, AI, AR & Healthtech

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting CEO comments and latest news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences, and investor “LiveChats”. More than 11,000 self-directed and institutional investors have participated in the NEXT SUPER STOCK livestreams in recent weeks.



NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR): “Now Positioned for Exponential E-Commerce Revenue Growth, with Major Brand Expansion”

CloudMD (OTC: DOCRF): "The Future of Telemedicine”

Weyland Tech (OTC: WEYL) “'The Shopify of Mobile in SE Asia' w $40+ mil revenues”

Predictmedix, Inc. (OTC: PMEDF) (CSE: PMED) “Predictmedix at Forefront of $300 Billion Healthtech Wave”

Highlights CEO comments from latest NEXT SUPER STOCK livestreams and investor conferences:

Weyland Tech (OTC: WEYL) “'The Shopify of Mobile in SE Asia' w $40+ mil revenues”

Weyland Tech (OTC: WEYL) CEO Brent Suen recently spoke with investors about WEYL’s latest developments, including the acquisition of an AI technology company, accelerating revenue growth, new fintech partnerships in the booming Indonesia market, and plans for NASDAQ uplisting. Brent also explained why WEYL has compelling upside, when comparing valuation multiples, which is just a fraction of it’s peers in the e-commerce/fintech space such as SHOP, SE, STNE, and JMIA, which trade at 30X revenues.

Latest WEYL news:

August 14 WEYL reported a 30% increase in revenues to $9.3 million.





August 13 WEYL announced the acquisition of Fixel AI, an innovator in AI-powered digital marketing technology. Fixel AI helps e-commerce companies improve profits by segmenting and ranking website visitors based on their level of engagement.





July 27, WEYL announced a new partnership with ShopeePay, the mobile e-wallet platform of Sea Limited, to launch a marketing campaign for Weyland's fast-growing AtozGo(TM) food delivery service in Jakarta, Indonesia. ShopeePay will offer the AtozGo food and grocery delivery service to its large and growing fintech user base in Jakarta. Through this integration, AtozGo will gain access to the hundreds of thousands of merchants and millions of users already on the ShopeePay fintech platform. Indonesia's Internet economy was worth $40 billion in 2019 and will grow more than threefold by 2025 (e-Conomy SEA 2019 report by Google, Temasek, and Bain). Weyland's success with AtozGo and ShopeePay has validated Weyland's entry into Indonesia as one of only a handful of U.S. publicly traded companies focused on this hyper-growth emerging market.

CloudMD (OTC: DOCRF): "The Future of Telemedicine"

CloudMD (OTC: DOCRF) (TSX.V:DOC) CEO Dr. Essam Hamza, M.D. recently shared with Wall Street Reporter’s investor audiences how CloudMD is addressing a multi-billion dollar market opportunity by digitizing the delivery of healthcare - providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer.

CloudMD offers SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics and healthcare providers across North America and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently provides service to a combined ecosystem of 376 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million patient charts across its servers.

Latest DOCRF News:

August 13 - DOCRF is acquiring majority interest in West Mississauga Medical Clinic a comprehensive family medicine and specialist medical clinic serving over 100,000 patients, securing footprint in Ontario with cash flow positive clinic, with revenue of C$1.8 million in 2019.

August 6 - DOCRF continues US expansion with an acquisition of a chronic care medical clinic in Mississippi, as a part of its broader strategy for entering the U.S. market with its comprehensive suite of telehealth products. This clinic will power a network of telehealth powered satellite clinics covering large areas of underserviced areas across the U.S.

July 28 - CloudMD announced signing a definitive agreement to acquire South Surrey Medical Clinic, a premier provider of integrated medical solutions and an early adopter of telemedicine delivery. The Clinic has been able to streamline healthcare services and provide longitudinal and team-based patient centric care by offering a number of medical services from one location. The clinic operates with 24 healthcare professionals, including, 12 physicians across various specialities including mental health, women’s health, sports medicine, gynecology and psychiatry. South Surrey services over 60,000 patients and already uses online booking, EMR software and telemedicine that will be easily integrated into CloudMD’s software and clinic network.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “Now Positioned for Exponential E-Commerce Revenue Growth, with Major Brand Expansion”

NexTech has been making news recently with explosive growth in it’s AR-powered video conference solutions for global enterprise, and EdTech. (The global virtual events market in 2020 is $90 billion and expected to reach more than $400 billion by 2027, according to Grandview Research). Not to be overlooked is NEXCF’s substantial e-commerce business which utilizes Augmented Reality solutions to optimize customer experiences, and selling rates.

On July 17, NEXCF announced a major product line expansion which takes it from selling just one major brand - Miele - to now adding seven consumer brands, including, Dyson, Philips Norelco, MR. Coffee, VitaMix, Breville and Cuisinart. These new distribution deals position the company to take full advantage of the new SFH (shop from home) paradigm shift in e-commerce as well as leverage its full augmented reality technology stack into these brands, which includes its WebAR, ARitize360 app and it's 3D/AR advertising network. The company expects these new products to have a significant impact on future revenues. Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer, NexTech AR noted "Up until 60 days, Miele accounted for the majority of our AR ecommerce business. Now with seven major new brands and more in the works, we are exponentially increasing our AR e-commerce revenue potential."

July 30 - NEXCF announced a new contract with Ryerson University to provide InfernoAR Augmented Reality Remote Learning Solutions, with an initial focus on first year Chemistry, Biology and Physics students from the Faculty of Science at Ryerson and enable over 5,000 students to participate in rich, collaborative AR enhanced learning experiences during the Fall and Winter Terms. Ryerson University of Toronto, Canada has over 46,000 students.

July 27 - NEXCF announced that it has priced its prospectus offering, raising up to C$15,000,000. The offering will be conducted on an agency basis for the issuance of up to 2,307,692 units of the Company at a price of C$6.50 per Unit. The units consist of one share of common stock, and a half warrant exercisable at C$8.00. The Offering is being led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation as sole agent and sole bookrunner.

July 22 - NEXCF reported preliminary Q2 2020 results: Revenue increases +133% to $3.5 million. Gross Profit increases +171% to $2.1 million with a 60% margin.

July 8 - NEXCF announced it has filed to up-list its shares to NASDAQ.

Predictmedix, Inc. (OTC: PMEDF) (CSE: PMED) Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO: “Predictmedix at Forefront of $300 Billion Healthtech Wave”

Predictmedix (OTC: PMEDF) (CSE: PMED) COO Dr. Rahul Kushwah a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s recent NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conferences, recently updated investors in key new developments.

Topics discussed include:

How PMEDF Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technologies can be deployed for mass healthcare screening for infectious diseases, including COVID19.

Market potential for global enterprise & agencies deploying PMEDF AI screening technologies for detecting cannabis, alcohol and opioid impairment.

Acquisition of Mobile Wellbeing Telehealth platform for remote patient monitoring addressing the $250 billion Virtual Health market opportunity.

Patent & technology overview of PMEDF screening technology which combines AI, and multispectral cameras which allows for rapid, non-invasive testing, and scaleable deployment.

Strategic partnerships which include Max Healthcare, one of India’s leading providers of comprehensive healthcare services with a network of over 14 hospitals and 2,300 doctors, and Tech Mahindra, a $4.9 billion global IT company.

Recent PMEDF news:

August 17 - PMEDF announced it is deploying it's COVID-19 symptom mass screening technology in partnership with Juiceworks Exhibits at two new sites including: Flow Water bottling plant, and a major 24 hour retail pharmacy in Montreal.

August 12 - PMEDF announced deployment of its COVID-19 screening technology along with alcohol and impairment screening technology at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (("IOCL"), an Indian Public Sector Undertaking FORTUNE 500 company). Predictmedix COVID-19 screening technology is designed to mass screen for symptomatic individuals to help reduce the risk of transmission in places which have a large movement of people. At the same time, impairment remains to be a massive health and safety issue at the workplace and Predictmedix impairment detection technology is designed to identify alcohol and cannabis impairment. The two Predictmedix technologies will be deployed at Indian Oil Bhawan, New Delhi. The deployment is expected to begin within the next 3-4 weeks.

