Commencement Ceremony held for Sarpy County Reentry Court Graduates on August 17, 2020

The Sarpy County Reentry Court held its second graduation ceremony and celebration on August 17, 2020, in Papillion, Nebraska.

For Reentry Court graduates, the ceremony marked the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive drug treatment, close supervision, and full accountability. Presiding Judge Stefanie Martinez hosted the ceremony and delivered the keynote address.

The two Reentry Court Graduates completed all conditions of PRS/Reentry Court early and were granted early release.

According to Nebraska Supreme Court Committee on Problem-Solving Courts Chair, Judge Jim Doyle of Lexington, “Nebraska’s Drug and Problem-Solving Courts have saved thousands of tax dollars, and the individuals served in the courts who have followed the programs have changed their lives and the lives of their loved ones for the better.” Doyle continued, “The previous philosophy of incarceration for all offenders has been replaced by community-based treatment programs that cause people to change the way they think and that requires people to be accountable for their actions without imprisonment.”

The Sarpy County Reentry Court, like other Nebraska Problem-Solving Courts, operates under a team approach where a judge, prosecutor, defense counsel, community supervision officer, law enforcement, and treatment provider work together to design an individualized program. Compliance with treatment and court orders is verified by frequent alcohol and drug testing, close community supervision, and interaction with a judge during non-adversarial court review hearings. Problem-Solving Courts enhance close monitoring of participants using home and field visits.

Local Contact: Creston Ashburn, Problem Solving Court Coordinator, 402- 593-2132

State Contact: Adam Jorgensen, Statewide Problem-Solving Court Coordinator, Nebraska Supreme Court; 402-471-4415 or 402-219-4297 (cell)

Photo (from left to right): Honorable Stefanie Martinez, M. Manns (graduate), Nicole Mercer (probation officer), C. Smith (Graduate), Andrea Bowens (probation officer)