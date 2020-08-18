Sen. Anthony H. Williams Announces Over $1 Million in State Funding for Delco Water and Sewer Projects

Philadelphia – August 18, 2020 – Sen. Anthony H. Williams (D- Philadelphia/Delaware) announced today that $1,301,824 in state grant funding have been awarded to local waterway and sewer improvement projects in Delaware County.

“I am very pleased that these grants have been awarded to infrastructure projects throughout our community. Making sure that our waterway and sewer systems are well maintained is essential for the health and safety of us all,” Williams said. “As state officials, it is also essential that we support our borough councils, Mayors, and other local officials in securing the resources they need to make these critical improvements.”

The funds come from the PA Small Water and Sewer Program. These grants are awarded through the Commonwealth Financing Authority and can be used for activities to assist with the construction, improvement, expansion, or rehabilitation or repair of a water supply system, sanitary sewer system, storm sewer system, or flood control projects across the Pennsylvania.

The following projects will receive funding:

Sanitary Sewer Improvements – Colwyn Borough – $423,004

Sanitary Sewer System Rehabilitation – Yeadon Borough – $378,820

Sanitary Sewer Line Replacement – Lansdowne Borough – $500,000

“I will continue making sure that partnerships with local government officials serve the community in the best ways possible, and that state funds continue to aid these vital local projects” Williams said.

More information on the Small Water and Sewer Programs and other state grants can be found at https://dced.pa.gov/programs/pa-small-water-sewer/ .

###