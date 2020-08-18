Plustek OpticBook A300 Plus helps historical society preserve history

Mifflin County Historical Society’s digital transformation

Mifflin County Historical Society is the official county historical society designated by the County of Mifflin and recognized by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. With the mission of "Preserving the Past for the Future”, the society is digitizing their collections of books, newspapers, historical documents, photos, military, and civil records with a Plustek OpticBook A300 Plus book scanner. To date the society has scanned over 7000 pages with their OpticBook A300 Plus.

The digitization of these materials has three major benefits for Mifflin County:

All text is changed to searchable data by the OpticBook A300 Plus’s BookPavilon Optical Character Recognition (OCR) software.

Difficult to read handwriting is easier to read because of the scanner resolution and the ability to zoom in to a very highly magnified image.

All digitized information will be stored off-site as part of the historical society’s disaster recovery plan.

The Plustek OpticBook A300 Plus is an A3/Tabloid size scanner that is designed for scanning books, documents, photos, and artwork up to 12” x 17” in size. It includes BookPavilion software that creates searchable PDF files from books and other printed materials.

Key features include:

Patent pending Shadow Elimination Element (SEE™) that improves OCR accuracy, eliminates distortions and spine shadows.

Scans a 12” x 17” page in about 2 seconds.

Includes BookPavilion book scanning software with OCR.

Instant-on no warmup time.

Save to PDF, Searchable PDF, EPUB, BMP, JPG, and TIF file formats.

CCD sensor with 600 dpi resolution provides sharp images and accurate color.

Plustek has a broad portfolio of book, photo, and graphic scanners that help museums, libraries and historical societies to digitize historical materials. For more information visit Plustek.com or contact us at infoUSA@PlustekUS.com .

The OpticBook A300 Plus has an MSRP of $1699 and is available from all major resellers including Adorama, Amazon, B&H Photo, CDW, PCMall, PCNation, SHI, Vantage Point and others.

About Plustek:

Plustek is a leading manufacturer of imaging solutions based in Southern California. In business since 1986, Plustek manufactures over 30 scanner models including document, ID card, passport, mobile, book, film, and photo scanners. Imaging solutions include ID card and passport reading, document capture, indexing and data extraction, and imaging tool kits for ISVs and Systems Integrators. Contact infoUSA@PlustekUS.com for more information.

About Mifflin County Historical Society:

The Mifflin County Historical Society, founded in 1921, had become known as "Frysinger' s Dream". The founder George R. Frysinger had served as a Civil War editor of the Lewistown Gazette and ended his years of affiliation with the Society as the President Emeritus.

The Constitution of the Society states: "exists to record and preserve our history and to relate to present day events and places, that coming generations will cherish and protect this heritage from the past and its people". Contact office@mifflincountyhistory.org for more information.

