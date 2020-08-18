AI in Healthcare Market 2020 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2026
New Study Reports "AI in Healthcare Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI in Healthcare Market 2020-2026
Introduction/Report Summary:
This report provides in depth study of “AI in Healthcare Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The AI in Healthcare Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Drivers and Constraints
The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the AI in Healthcare market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.
This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the AI in Healthcare industry.
Key Players
The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – NVIDIA, Google, IBM,
Microsoft
General Vision
Enlitic
Next IT
Welltok
ICarbonX
Recursion Pharmaceuticals
GE
Siemens
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic
Careskore
Zephyr Health
Oncora Medical
Sentrian
Bay Labs
Deep Genomics
Cloudmedx and more.
This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the AI in Healthcare.
Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:
The global AI in Healthcare is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.
Based on Type, the global AI in Healthcare Market is segmented into Hardware, Software, Services and other
Based on Application, the AI in Healthcare Market is segmented into Patient Data and Risk Analysis, Lifestyle Management and Monitoring, Precision Medicine, In-Patient Care and Hospital Management, Medical Imaging and Diagnosis, Drug Discovery, Virtual Assistant,
Wearables, Research, and Others.
Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the AI in Healthcare in each regional segment mentioned above.
Key Stakeholders
AI in Healthcare Market Manufacturers
AI in Healthcare Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
AI in Healthcare Market Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points from Table of Content:
Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
