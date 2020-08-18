AI in Healthcare Market 2020 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2026

New Study Reports "AI in Healthcare Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI in Healthcare Market 2020-2026

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “AI in Healthcare Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The AI in Healthcare Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the AI in Healthcare market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the AI in Healthcare industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – NVIDIA, Google, IBM,

Microsoft

General Vision

Enlitic

Next IT

Welltok

ICarbonX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

GE

Siemens

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Careskore

Zephyr Health

Oncora Medical

Sentrian

Bay Labs

Deep Genomics

Cloudmedx and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the AI in Healthcare.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global AI in Healthcare is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global AI in Healthcare Market is segmented into Hardware, Software, Services and other

Based on Application, the AI in Healthcare Market is segmented into Patient Data and Risk Analysis, Lifestyle Management and Monitoring, Precision Medicine, In-Patient Care and Hospital Management, Medical Imaging and Diagnosis, Drug Discovery, Virtual Assistant,

Wearables, Research, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the AI in Healthcare in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

AI in Healthcare Market Manufacturers

AI in Healthcare Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

AI in Healthcare Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

