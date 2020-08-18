Governor Kelly Issued a New 2 Week Halt to Legal Eviction and Mortgage Foreclosure

Governor Kelly held a news conference Monday, August 17, and announced a new moratorium on legal evictions and mortgage foreclosure. The temporary stop starts right away.

Mortgage eviction or foreclosure should be caused by substantial financial difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic (job loss, reduction in working hours, etc).

The Governor's Executive Order does not void any eviction or foreclosure already filed. Governor Kelly also announced that if the Senate fails to provide another round of stimulus controls within the 2-week moratorium, she will issue an additional extension.

The Governor further reported that some kind of assistance package for the owners is underway. However, the details have yet to be resolved.

The official proclamation is attached.

Kansas Legal Services can help in any part of the state, apply online here for assistance in dealing with the risk of eviction or foreclosure, or call 800-723-6953.

We can help with a broad range of housing issues.

ALSO, if you live in these areas of Kansas -

Emporia and the greater Flint Hills area

Lawrence

Leavenworth

Manhattan

Olathe

Topeka

you can get help from Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc. (HCCI) .

Call HCCI NOW for information / options / detailed references on your specific situation.

HCCI - 785-234-0217 / 800-383-5245

Advice can be provided in Spanish or English.