Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 5200 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in the 5200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:03 am, the suspect gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 35-year-old Guy Elliot McQueen, of No Fixed Address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.