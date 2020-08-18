Virtual Event on Opioid Misuse Prevention Hosted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Media Contact: Lisa Cox Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - Opioid overdose deaths in 2019 decreased from 2018, marking the first year since 2015 that Missouri has experienced a decrease in opioid overdose deaths. And while the decrease showed some improvement, early data for 2020 is showing a potential increase to date this year. Join the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and Dr. Drew Pinsky for a livestream event regarding opioid misuse and how to have conversations about it with the youth in your life.

The livestream will be on the DHSS YouTube page, on Tuesday, August 18 at 6 p.m. CST.

For more information on the livestream, visit Time2ActMIssouri.com/event. And for more information related to opioid misuse in Missouri or how to get help, visit Time2ActMissouri.com.