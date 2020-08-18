DISQO Ranks in Top 1000 on the 2020 Inc. 5000

/EIN News/ -- Consumer insights platform founded on first-party audience records three-year growth of 486 percent.



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer insights platform DISQO, known for technology that connects attitudes and behaviors to empower enterprises to make confident decisions, today shares that it has ranked as No. 955 on Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

While the Inc. 5000 is always a representation of the most successful companies within our economy’s most dynamic segments, the 2020 list as a whole exhibits staggering growth compared to prior years. Indeed, members of the 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved a median growth rate of 165 percent. DISQO, which is honored to be on the 2000 Inc. 5000 list, had a three-year revenue growth of 486%.

"We are honored to be named among this impressive list of fast-growing companies," said Jean-Philippe Durrios, CFO & COO of DISQO. “Our momentum would not be possible without the talent and relentless dedication of our global team, the trust of the millions of consumers who comprise the DISQO Audience, and our ability to bring to market insights solutions for a post-cookie world.”

One of the drivers of DISQO’s growth is its pioneering cookieless ad effectiveness measurement solution. This innovation empowers brands, agencies and marketers with rapid insights into the impact of advertising on the total customer journey, from increased awareness to sales. In addition to product success, DISQO’s ranking on the Inc. 5000 list is the latest of several corporate achievements for the company. This year, DISQO was independently certified as a Great Place to Work®, and also recognized by Built in LA and the Tech Tribune as a best place to work.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

DISQO is built upon a foundation of a first-party research audience and is driven in the belief that by ethically engaging people to share their opinions and behaviors openly, DISQO can help customers make the right decisions.

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million.

