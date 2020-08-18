Tech Financial Management, a Division of Tech CU, Launches Automated Digital Investing Service Guided Wealth Portfolios

New Service Puts Your Investments on Cruise Control, Provides Access to a Financial Advisor to Ensure a High-Quality Experience

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Financial Management, a division of Tech CU (Technology Credit Union), announced today the launch of Guided Wealth Portfolios. Powered by LPL Financial, the new service is designed to provide consumers with affordable, automated digital investment capabilities. The service will also provide access to a financial advisor. Now, consumers have the freedom to make their own financial decisions backed by professional advice when needed.



“Our goal is to improve our members’ financial well-being and make investing more accessible,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Tech CU. “That is why we have paired our robo-advising service with access to a financial advisor as soon as someone chooses to open an account. Users receive access to someone who can help guide them and ensure they are investing appropriately to meet their goals. It is also why we have a lower required opening balance than similar services that often require a high initial investment amount before receiving access to an advisor.”

Guided Wealth Portfolios (GWP) provide:

Automated investing technology with 24/7 online access

Access to personalized financial advice from an experienced financial advisor

Daily monitoring, automatic rebalancing, and potential tax savings

To get started, users will answer a few questions online about themselves, their goals, and their investing style. Then GWP’s sophisticated technology will suggest an investment strategy and manage their money accordingly. It will continue making adjustments as needed to keep their finances on track.

“Investing can be complex and intimidating and it’s often assumed that you need a lot of money just to get started. We wanted to provide a tool to address these common issues; GWP is simple, easy-to-use, and requires less capital to start,” said Robert Reed, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer at Tech CU.

The starting balance for opening a GWP account is $5,000. There is a 0.50% annual maintenance fee. For those who sign up by September 30, 2020, Tech Financial Management will provide a credit* to reduce quarterly account maintenance fees from .50% to .35% through March 31, 2021.

For more information, please visit: https://www.techcu.com/tfm50/.

About Tech CU

Founded in the heart of the Silicon Valley, Tech CU has more than $3 billion in assets and is one of the 20 largest credit unions in California. As a federally insured not-for-profit organization, Tech CU has invested its resources to deliver superior rates, outstanding service and member benefits for more than 60 years. It serves more than 125,000 members throughout California including Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. Tech CU provides financial products for all stages of their members’ lives, including personal banking, financial management, private banking, commercial lending and business banking. In 2020, S&P Global Market Intelligence named Tech CU as one of the top three best-performing credit unions with assets of $500 million or more in California and one of the top 10 nationally for the third year in a row. To learn more, please visit: www.techcu.com .

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is one of the nation's leading financial services companies and a publicly traded company under ticker symbol LPLA. The firm’s mission is rooted in the belief that objective financial guidance is a fundamental need for everyone. LPL does not offer proprietary investment products or engage in investment banking activities; this means advisors affiliated with LPL are not pressured or influenced by LPL to sell its products. Thousands of financial advisors nationwide are able to rely on the firm’s tools and resources to help them provide financial guidance and recommendations to help meet their clients’ needs. For more information about LPL Financial, visit www.lpl.com .

Guided Digital Investments (GDI) is a centrally managed, algorithm-based, investment program sponsored by LPL Financial LLC (LPL). GDI uses proprietary, automated, computer algorithms of FutureAdvisor to generate investment recommendations based upon model portfolios constructed by LPL. FutureAdvisor and LPL are non-affiliated entities. If you are receiving advisory services in GDI from a separately registered investment advisor firm other than LPL or FutureAdvisor, LPL and FutureAdvisor are not affiliates of such advisor. Both LPL and FutureAdvisor are investment advisors registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and LPL is also a Member FINRA/SIPC.

All investing involves risk including loss of principal. No strategy assures success or protects against loss. There is no guarantee that a diversified portfolio will enhance overall returns or outperform a non-diversified portfolio. Diversification does not protect against market risk.

References to tax strategies that the GDI service investment management considers in managing accounts should not be confused with tax advice. LPL Financial does not provide tax advice. Clients should consult with their personal tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of investing.

*The full .50% fee is charged when the account is open and funded but a credit of .15% will be added back into the account at the end of each quarter through 3/31/2021.

Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker/dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. Technology Credit Union (Tech CU) and Tech Financial Management are not registered as a broker/dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using Tech Financial Management, and may also be employees of Tech CU. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from and not affiliates of Tech CU or Tech Financial Management.

Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:

Not Insured by NCUA or Any Other Government Agency

Not Credit Union Guaranteed

Not Credit Union Deposits or Obligations

May Lose Value

