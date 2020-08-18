HHS Secretary Azar Statement on Review of Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance Policy

On Tuesday, the U.S. Departments of State, Defense, and Health and Human Services and the United States Agency for International Development released the second report that reviewed the implementation of the Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance (PLGHA) Policy. The report shows that the policy, which aims to ensure that U.S. taxpayer funding does not support foreign non-governmental organizations that perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning, was implemented with minimal effect on services provided by grantees across the government.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement:

“Under President Trump, the United States has implemented unprecedented protections for life in the health assistance we provide abroad, while remaining the world’s single largest supporter of global health efforts. The second review of the President’s policy to protect life in global health assistance shows that HHS implemented the policy without any interruption to the important and significant services our grantees provide. HHS is leading the Trump Administration’s work to build a coalition of nations, representing more than 1 billion people, to push back against international efforts to undermine the sanctity of life and the family. As the most pro-life administration in American history, we will continue standing up for life around the world.”

Read the review here.