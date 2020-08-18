PC Matic Releases "Returning to School Amidst a Global Health Pandemic" Report

Report investigated how students are returning to classroom amidst COVID-19 pandemic; Results obtained via nationwide survey distributed to parents of K-12 students; Study reveals that over 65% of K-12 aged children will be attending classes virtually

/EIN News/ -- Sioux City, IA, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, American cybersecurity firm, PC Matic, announced the completion and release of its latest research report, “Returning to School Amidst a Global Health Pandemic.”

The results of this research project, which sought to understand how students are returning to the classroom amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, were obtained via a nationwide survey distributed to the parents of five-hundred K-12 students. The survey’s key finding found that 65% of K-12 students will be attending classes virtually.

Other key findings of the report are as follows:

38% of students will be attending school via distance or e-learning on a full-time basis

Approximately 25% of students will be taught via in-class instruction five days per week

56% of parents polled stated they were concerned about cybersecurity risks while their children were being educated online

Nearly 60% of parents expressed concerns about data privacy while their children move to virtual classrooms

97% of parents verified that their children have access to internet in their homes

“As a father of two students who will continue distance learning this fall, I’ve seen firsthand the cybersecurity risks this learning method can exploit,” said Rob Cheng, CEO and Founder of PC Matic. “As we prepare for this upcoming school year, it is important we understand these risks, and then work together to mitigate them so our children have a safe and reliable environment to learn.”

More findings and the complete report may be found here.

