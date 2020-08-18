Anima Biotech to Present at Three Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences in August

/EIN News/ -- BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of small molecule drugs that selectively control mRNA translation, today announced the company will be presenting at the 4th Annual IPF Summit, ChinaBio Partnering Forum and Drug Discovery Chemistry: RNA as a Small Molecule Target, between Aug. 25-28, 2020.



At the 4th Annual IPF Summit digital meeting, Iris Alroy, Ph.D., vice president of research and development of Anima Biotech, will present, “Found in Translation: Targeting Collagen I Protein Synthesis as a Novel Therapeutic Approach for IPF,” on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. ET.

At the ChinaBio Partnering Forum digital meeting, Yochi Slonim, cofounder and chief executive officer, will provide an overview of the company’s business, technology and partnering activities. An on demand recording of this presentation is available to all those registered for the event using this link: https://informaconnect.com/chinabio-partnering-forum-virtual/anima-biotech/ .

Lastly, at the Inaugural RNA as a Small Molecule Target symposium, part of Drug Discovery Chemistry virtual conference, Mr. Slonim and Dr. Alroy will jointly present, “Translation Control Therapeutics: Discovery of Selective mRNA Translation Modulators,” on Friday, Aug. 28 at 3 p.m. ET.

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is pioneering Translation Control Therapeutics, a novel approach for the discovery of small molecules that selectively control mRNA translation as a new strategy against undruggable proteins. With our proprietary technology that emits light pulses from ribosomes, we identify drug candidates that selectively decrease or increase the translation of proteins and elucidate their mechanism of action in a new target space. Our pipeline includes programs in Fibrosis (tissue selective Collagen I translation inhibitors), Oncology (cMyc translation inhibitors), RSV (viral translation inhibitors), Huntington's disease (selective inhibition of the mutant mHTT) and our $1B partnership with Lilly around several Neuroscience targets. Our science was further validated with seven granted patents, 15 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations. To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com

