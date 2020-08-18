Feds release nationwide sex offender registry regulation

ABC News

The Justice Department announced a new regulation Monday spelling out detailed nationwide requirements for sex offender registration under a law Congress passed in 2006.

The regulation, which stems from the federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, requires convicted sex offenders to register in the states in which they live, work or attend school. It details specific information that registered sex offenders across the U.S. must provide to officials.

While the law required that sex offenders provide personal information, the regulation codifies precisely what information must be provided, including name, birth date, Social Security number and specific information about travel, vehicles and professional licenses.

