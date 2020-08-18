Enteral Feeding Devices Market to Reach $4.42 Billion by 2027: AMR

Surge in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases across the globedrives the growth of the global enteral feeding devices market. Europe contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.The demand for enteral feeding devices has been surged due to Covid-19 pandemic outbreak to improve patient care and to provide added nutritional support to patients affected by the corona virus.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research,the global enteral feeding devices market generated $2.82billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $4.42 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in number of patients suffering fromchronic diseases such as neurological disorders and cancer, and growing adoption of enteral nutritiondrive the growth of the global enteral feeding devices market. However,accidental disabilities caused due to inadvertent dislodgment of tubes restrain the market growth. Furthermore,development of advanced feeding devices with lesser side effects is expected to provide new growth opportunitiesfor the market player in near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/704

Covid-19 scenario:

Enteral feeding devices manufacturing and distributing procedures have been affected to a limited extent due to disrupted supply chaina mid lockdown.

The demand for enteral feeding devices has been surged due to Covid-19 pandemic outbreak to improve patient care and to provide added nutritional support to patients affected by the corona virus.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global enteral feeding devices market based on type,age group, end-user, application,and region.

Based on type, the enteral feeding pumps segmentcontributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting formore thanone-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period.In addition, it is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.The report also analyzes the single mode segment.

Based on age group, the adults segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However,the pediatrics segmentis expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region,Europe contributed the highest share, accounting foraround one-third of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.However,Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/704

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Boston Scientific Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,Cook Medical, Inc., Danone, Becton, Cardinal Health Inc., Moog Inc.,Dickinson and Company, Owens & Minor, Inc,B. Braun Melsungen AG and Nestlé S.A.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Drug Delivery Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Uveitis Treatment Market-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Womens Health Diagnostics Market- Global Opportunities and Industry Forecasts, 2017-2023

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter