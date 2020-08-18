Turn Enemies Into Friends: Kick Stress, Anxiety, and Depression to the Curb with “Welcome To The Good Life” Podcast
Trust yourself, you’ve survived a lot, and you’ll survive whatever is coming”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turn Enemies Into Friends: Kick Stress, Anxiety, and Depression to the Curb with “Welcome To The Good Life” Podcast.
— 800-273-8255
Podcast Host Nic McLaughlin Reveals the Key to Liberating Yourself from Stress, Anxiety, and Depression Through Personal Experience and the Power of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP)
August 18th, 2020 — “Trust yourself, you’ve survived a lot, and you’ll survive whatever is coming.”
While there’s much wisdom to glean from Robert Tew’s timelessly inspirational quote, for most people battling anxiety, stress, and depression, the odds of overcoming their struggles on their own are stacked against them.
1 On average,132 Americans die by suicide every single day. 1.4 million Americans attempted suicide in 2020 alone.
For people who are in a dark place, navigating through their emotions takes a lot of energy. This is why the “Welcome To The Goodlife” Podcast brings a refreshing and authentic mixture of powerful, vulnerable, and street-savvy conversations to support those who are suffering.
Become an Unstoppable Force- Learn From Those Who Sat Where You Are.
The podcast has hosted celebrities such as Duff Goldman (Ace of Cakes), Forbes-listed leader, Garrain Jones, and Talent Manager of Faze Clan, Trey Carter Junior. All of whom experienced or continue to experience anxiety. The podcast aims to give its listeners a grounded, yet playful perspective on how to live on their terms. Nic also welcomes live callers looking to share their experiences, along with asking some of their most profound and most vulnerable questions. Nic is a firm believer that the best way to tackle our demons is to dissolve any stigma around them and open up a dialogue.
1 “Suicide Statistics”- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
https://afsp.org/suicide-statistics/
About the Host
Nic McLaughlin is not a yogi, a doctor, or a therapist. His expertise comes from his own emotional journey, earning two black belts while overcoming depression and social anxiety. He is here to guide and empower you to explore, understand, and master your own emotions. Nic is a former singer, national speaker, NLP coach, martial artist, and 18-year volunteer for the stressed, anxious and depressed, that all started as his way to connect with others during the process of overcoming his own greatest challenges.
“I want people to understand that they don’t have to aim for happiness, but learning to connect with their authenticity to live a better life is crucial,” Nic says. “Through the looking-glass of my own experiences, I’ve applied the fundamentals of what works to help others break down barriers standing in their way of finding themselves.”
###
For more information, press only:
Nic McLaughlin
Email: workbynic@gmail.com
For more information on the Podcast:
https://nicmclaughlin.com/
Nic McLaughlin
PodCast host
+1 800-273-8255
email us here