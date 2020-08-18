Carillon Tower Advisers Reinforces Dedication to Sustainable and Responsible Investing

ESG Veteran Joy Facos Hired as Head of Responsible Investing

St. Petersburg, FL, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carillon Tower Advisers ("Carillon"), a global, multi-boutique asset management firm, announced that it has further reinforced its commitment to sustainable and responsible investment (SRI) principles by hiring ESG professional Joy Facos as Head of Responsible Investing.



Ms. Facos has more than a decade’s experience advising asset managers on how to best integrate ESG (environmental, social, and governance) factors into investment decisions and processes. In her new role, Ms. Facos will lead the firm’s continuing progress towards the six principles of the United Nations-backed Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), of which Carillon and its affiliates are signatories.



“Joy’s experience and insights will help Carillon enhance our commitment to responsible investing, an area uniquely suited to research-based, active investment,” said Carillon Chairman and President Cooper Abbott, CFA, CAIA, CFE. “Our sustained focus on SRI investing and providing legitimate ESG outcomes stems from a belief in active approaches and client needs.”



As well as being a PRI signatory, Carillon is also a member of the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment (US SIF), a group whose main mission is to help shift investment practices towards sustainability.



“As client demand for responsible investing grows, hiring an ESG veteran like Joy is a powerful step in executing our long-term plan to formalize our mission statement on responsible investing,” added Edward Rick, CFA, Carillon Executive Vice President. “Joy’s expertise in these matters will help us better measure our internal goals and report on ESG objectives.”



In addition to supporting Carillon’s long-term course as a leader in sustainable and responsible investing, the Head of Responsible Investing will support Carillon’s affiliates – ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Reams Asset Management, and Scout Investments – and coordinate ESG data and corporate engagement.



“Carillon has always shown an exemplary dedication to sustainable and responsible investing,” said Ms. Facos, who began her career in financial services in the 1980s and has previously worked at Sentinel Asset Management and Dwight Asset Management. “I am proud to be joining a team that has such a long-standing commitment to developing SRI investment strategies.”



Ms. Facos holds a B.A. in English from Yale University. She reports to the chairman and president and began her first day in this new role on August 17.



About Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc.



Carillon Tower Advisers is a multi-boutique asset management company that combines the exceptional insight and agility of individual investment teams with the strength and stability of a global firm. Together with our partner affiliates – ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Reams Asset Management and Scout Investments – we offer a range of asset classes and investment strategies, through multiple vehicles. Our focus is on sustainable, risk-adjusted returns and alpha generation. We believe this offering of research-based, institutional-class portfolio managers can help investors meet their long-term business and financial goals. Ultimately, our structure allows affiliated investment teams to focus on what they do best: managing portfolios. Visit www.carillontower.com.

