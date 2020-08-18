Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and First Half of 2020

/EIN News/ -- COVID-19 Crisis Accelerates Ongoing Digital and Direct-to-Consumer Transformation

Second Quarter e-commerce Revenue Increased Over 317% to a Record $7.5 Million

Second Quarter Active and Unique e-commerce Customers Increased Over 266% Compared to the Prior Year Period

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH), (“IVFH” or “the Company”), an interconnected data-driven platform of specialty food companies that provide chefs and consumers direct access to the highest quality unique specialty food products as well as gift boxes and other curated products across the U.S., today reported its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated our ongoing transformation to a digitally-enabled, e-commerce-centric, direct-to-consumer and direct-to-chef company as second quarter e-commerce sales increased over 317% to a record $7.5 million and unique e-commerce customers for the quarter grew over 266% to more than 79,500 unique customers. I am extremely proud of our team’s response to the significant and rapid surge in e-commerce demand during the 2020 second quarter, and I am thankful that IVFH was able to provide customers across the country with essential food products in a safe and timely manner.”

“As we head into the second half of the year and the upcoming holiday season, momentum across our direct and third-party e-commerce channels is accelerating. Our enhanced digital marketing strategy is producing favorable results, across all e-commerce channels including particularly strong record sales growth at Mouth.com during the second quarter. We believe that as positive e-commerce trends continue, there are significant specialty food and specialty grocery e-commerce opportunities for IVFH. In addition, as we move towards the coming launch of the new igourmet.com website, we are particularly excited about additional growth opportunities related to the execution of our expanded digital marketing strategies, which will leverage the expertise, synergies, and success achieved by the team at Mouth.com. Furthermore, during the third quarter, we plan on migrating our Pennsylvania operation to a new warehouse, which is expected to improve efficiencies and enhance logistics, packaging, and automation capabilities. As a result, we are targeting greater overall and per unit efficiencies and productivity, and higher profitability of e-commerce as we move towards the anticipated increased demand of the fourth quarter.”



Mr. Klepfish continued “The COVID-19 crisis continues to have a meaningful impact on the specialty foodservice market. We are working hard to support our customers during this challenging period, and we believe we are strongly positioned to grow specialty foodservice revenues as economic conditions improve. Our direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform as well as our leading procurement and logistic capabilities allowed IVFH to quickly pivot resources and respond to the rapidly-changing market, which partially offset lower foodservice revenue during the quarter as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. We believe that IVFH’s leading multi-channel infrastructure and e-commerce-centric platform are uniquely positioned to offer our products directly to a growing customer base. In addition, we continue to accelerate compelling partnership opportunities with large, national retailers and other specialty food companies, leveraging years of experience working with corporate partners. Going forward, we are focused on continuing to leverage the positive momentum underway at IVFH and the multiple opportunities we have to expand e-commerce sales and bottom-line profitability.”



IVFH’s revenue were $12.0 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $13.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. E-commerce revenue increased over 317%, driven by the Company’s ability to increase customers, conversion and sales at its e-commerce properties and partially offset a 65% decline in specialty foodservice revenues. The decline in foodservice revenue was driven by the nationwide closures of restaurants and other foodservice establishments related to COVID-19. For the first half of fiscal 2020, total revenue was $25.3 million, compared to $26.8 million last year.

For the 2020 second quarter, IVFH had over 79,500 active and unique e-commerce customers, which is an increase of approximately 267% from the same period last year and is up nearly 100% from the 2020 first quarter.



The following table sets forth IVFH’s revenue by business category for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 (unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30,

2020

% of Net Sales

June 30,

2019

% of Net Sales

% Change

Specialty Foodservice $ 4,105,000 34 % $ 11,670,000 84 % -65 % E-commerce 7,454,000 62 % 1,784,000 13 % 318 % National Brand Management 283,000 3 % 471,000 3 % -41 % Logistics 156,000 1 % - - - Total IVFH $ 11,998,000 100 % $ 13,925,000 100 % -14 %





Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 % of Net Sales

June 30,

2019 % of Net Sales

% Change

Specialty Foodservice $ 14,018,000 55 % $ 21,968,000 82 % -36 % E-commerce 10,332,000 41 % 3,880,000 15 % 166 % National Brand Management 533,000 2 % 937,000 3 % -43 % Logistics 420,000 2 % - - - Total IVFH $ 25,304,000 100 % $ 26,785,000 100 % -6 %



For the 2020 second quarter, selling and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $4.9 million, compared to $4.0 million for the same period last year, and $4.6 million for the 2020 first quarter. The $0.9 million, or approximately 21.8% year-over-year increase, which included costs associated with COVID-19, was primarily due to a $0.5 million increase in digital marketing expenses, $0.4 million of higher payroll and related costs including higher fulfillment costs as we focused on providing food to our customers, increases in professional and legal fees of $0.2 million, and $0.2 million of higher costs associated with banking and credit card fees, taxes, and insurance. For the 2020 first half, SG&A expenses were $9.5 million, compared to $7.8 million in the prior year period.



The Company reported a net loss for the 2020 second quarter of $(1.6 million), or $(0.05) per share, compared to net income of $22,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the prior year’s second quarter. For the first six months of 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $(4.9 million), or $(0.14) per share, compared to net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2019.

Adjusted net income for the 2020 second quarter was a loss of $(1.5 million), or $(0.043) per share, compared to adjusted net income of $0.4 million, or $0.011 per diluted share, for the same period last year. For the six months of 2020, adjusted net income was a loss of $(2.6 million), or $(0.074) per share, compared to adjusted net income of $0.9 million, or $0.025 per diluted share, for the same period last year.



Cash EBITDA a non-GAAP metric (see tables below), for the 2020 second quarter was a loss of $(1.3 million), compared to Cash EBITDA of $0.5 million in the prior year quarter. For the 2020 first six months, Cash EBITDA was a loss of $(2.2 million), compared to EBITDA of $1.1 million for the same period a year ago.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. is an interconnected data driven platform of small, specialty food companies serving business and consumer customers. The platform offers efficient, cost effective, and transparent sourcing of over 7,000 specialty food products including proprietary branded products. Sales channels on the platform include specialty foodservice channels and data driven DTC e-commerce channels including leading specialty food direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com as well as a strong specialty food omnichannel offering via www.amazon.com , www.ebay.com and www.walmart.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially,” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,258,069 $ 3,966,050 Accounts receivable, net 1,870,850 3,309,830 Inventory 2,830,047 2,350,622 Other current assets 342,839 273,689 Total current assets 10,301,805 9,900,191 Property and equipment, net 7,377,629 6,645,389 Investments 465,225 435,225 Right to use assets, operating leases, net 301,392 193,733 Right to use assets, finance leases, net 304,647 174,631 Other amortizable intangible assets, net 98,000 1,342,741 Goodwill and other unamortizable intangible assets 1,532,822 2,183,065 Total assets $ 20,381,520 $ 20,874,975 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,822,730 $ 4,009,956 Accrued interest 44,259 16,973 Deferred revenue 227,821 499,776 Line of Credit 2,000,000 - Notes payable - current portion, net 1,052,465 727,766 Lease liability - operating leases, current 99,972 133,296 Lease liability - finance leases, current 49,666 29,832 Contingent liability - current portion 187,000 187,000 Total current liabilities 7,483,913 5,604,599 Lease liability - operating leases, non-current 201,420 60,437 Lease liability - finance leases, non-current 266,946 154,905 Contingent liability - long-term 132,600 156,600 Note payable - long term portion, net 5,966,879 3,881,037 Total liabilities 14,051,758 9,857,578 Commitments & Contingencies (see note 17) - - Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 37,556,746 and 37,210,859 shares issued, and 34,719,166 and 34,373,279 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 3,752 3,718 Additional paid-in capital 37,110,893 36,889,818 Treasury stock: 2,623,171 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (1,141,370 ) (1,141,370 ) Accumulated deficit (29,643,513 ) (24,734,769 ) Total stockholders' equity 6,329,762 11,017,397 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,381,520 $ 20,874,975

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

For the Three For the Three For the Six For the Six Months Ended Months Ended Months Ended Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 11,997,649 $ 13,925,451 $ 25,303,569 $ 26,784,666 Cost of goods sold 8,677,096 9,862,369 18,869,960 18,743,749 Gross margin 3,320,553 4,063,082 6,433,609 8,040,917 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,895,430 4,017,829 9,508,191 7,806,826 Impairment of intangible assets - - 1,698,952 - Total operating expenses 4,895,430 4,017,829 11,207,143 7,806,826 Operating (loss) income (1,574,877 ) 45,253 (4,773,534 ) 234,091 Other income (expense): Other leasing income 10,977 - 21,856 - Interest expense, net (90,646 ) (23,149 ) (157,066 ) (48,627 ) Total other (expense) (79,669 ) (23,149 ) (135,210 ) (48,627 ) Net (loss) income before taxes (1,654,546 ) 22,104 (4,908,744 ) 185,464 Income tax expense - - - - Net (loss) income $ (1,654,546 ) $ 22,104 $ (4,908,744 ) $ 185,464 Net (loss) income per share - basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.01 Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 34,656,149 33,947,817 34,641,212 34,001,294 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 34,656,149 33,947,817 34,641,212 34,001,294

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

For the Six For the Six Months Ended Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (4,908,744 ) $ 185,464 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Impairment of intangible assets 1,698,952 - Depreciation and amortization 442,465 631,026 Amortization of right-of-use asset 107,271 88,644 Amortization of prepaid loan fees 6,246 - Stock based compensation 221,109 196,252 Provision for doubtful accounts 221,799 (2,779 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,217,181 (6,665 ) Inventory and other current assets, net (578,575 ) 30,921 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (159,940 ) (1,551,011 ) Deferred revenue (271,955 ) (278,387 ) Contingent liabilities (24,000 ) (63,768 ) Operating lease liability (107,271 ) (88,644 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,135,462 ) (858,947 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for website development (14,000 ) (23,500 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (90,207 ) (85,829 ) Investment in food related company - (25,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (104,207 ) (134,329 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit 2,000,000 - Proceeds from Payroll Protection Plan Loan 1,650,221 - Principal payments on debt (97,860 ) (594,877 ) Principal payments financing leases (20,673 ) (12,811 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,531,688 (607,688 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,292,019 (1,600,964 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,966,050 4,759,817 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,258,069 $ 3,158,853 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 125,396 $ 49,337 Taxes $ - $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Issuance of 131,136 shares of common stock previously accrued $ - $ 93,666 Right to use assets and liabilities - operating, upon adoption of ASU 2016-02 $ - $ 388,581 Return of equipment and reduction in amount due under equipment financing loan $ - $ 33,075 Building improvements financed under note payable $ 851,934 $ - Increase in right of use assets & liabilities $ 214,930 $ 18,701 Investment in food related company $ 30,000 $ 30,500 Capital lease for purchase of fixed assets $ 152,548 $ -





Three Months Ended

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

(unaudited) June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Adjusted Net Income and EPS (1) Revenue $ 11,997,649 $ 13,925,451 $ 25,303,569 $ 26,784,666 Net Income (1,654,546 ) 22,104 (4,908,744 ) 185,464 Amortization of intangible assets (2) - 250,567 210,032 479,697 One-time charges - - 1,917,891 - Stock related expenses (3) 155,068 96,108 221,109 196,252 Adjusted Net Income

$ (1,499,478 ) $ 368,779 $ (2,559,712 ) $ 861,413 Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding Diluted (4)

34,641,212 33,947,817 34,641,212 34,001,294 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $ (0.043 ) $ 0.011 $ (0.074 ) $ 0.025 Three Months Ended

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended

(unaudited)

June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Cash EBITDA (1) Net Income $ (1,654,546 ) $ 22,104 $ (4,908,744 ) $ 185,464 Interest expense, taxes & other income 79,669 23,149 135,210 48,627 Depreciation & amortization 117,931 325,821 442,496 631,086 One-time charges - - 1,917,891 - Stock related expenses (3) 155,068 96,108 221,109 196,252 Cash EBITDA $ (1,301,878 ) $ 467,182 $ (2,192,038 ) $ 1,061,429

Adjusted Net Income and Cash EBITDA are each a non-GAAP metric. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company’s results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results. Includes non-cash amortization charges related to assets acquired Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses Full Year GAAP weighted fully diluted share count