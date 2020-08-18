LPL Financial Partners With Slack to Offer Messaging Capabilities to Its Advisors and Institutions

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that the firm has partnered with Slack, a leading channel-based messaging platform, to give advisors and their teams new tools to communicate in real time, whether working from the same office, from home or on the road. Slack allows teams to communicate faster than with traditional email, and provides the ability to save conversations and pick up right where they left off, supporting productivity and collaboration while being able to locate information quicker.



“LPL is focused on delivering technology resources that meet advisors where they are, and right now, teams are working remotely more than ever. Yet they are also going above and beyond to ensure their clients have the support of the advisor they trust during this disruptive time,” said Burt White, LPL Financial managing director and chief investment officer. “We are focused on ensuring our clients have access to the tools and solutions that make it possible for their businesses to continue to thrive. Slack is an ideal solution to bring teams together in this virtual environment, making it seamless to operate in support of their clients, while increasing the digital capabilities that will be the driving force of the advisor practice of the future.”

“We’re excited to partner with LPL to streamline advisor collaboration, deepen employee engagement and help deliver the highest levels of client service,” said Robert Frati, SVP of Sales & Customer Success at Slack. “We’re seeing more companies like LPL invest in Slack to improve communication, alignment and agility in an ever-changing environment. We're delighted that we were able to meet LPL's high standards across security and compliance and are eager to help successfully launch Slack to over 17,000 advisors.”

Advisors will have the opportunity to learn even more about Slack this week during Focus, the firm’s annual conference, which is being held virtually this year.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial, LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

Securities and Advisor Services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

About Slack

Slack has transformed business communication. It’s the leading channel-based messaging platform, used by millions to align their teams, unify their systems, and drive their businesses forward. Only Slack offers a secure, enterprise-grade environment that can scale with the largest companies in the world. It is a new layer of the business technology stack where people can work together more effectively, connect all their other software tools and services, and find the information they need to do their best work. Slack is where work happens.

Please note that Slack recognizes revenue on a straight-line basis over the term of a contract and LPL's purchase of Slack is immaterial to Slack's second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results.

Slack and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Media Contact:

LPL Financial

Lauren Hoyt-Williams

980-321-1232

Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc