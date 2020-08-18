Fortinet and IBM Collaborate on SkillsBuild to Further Build Cybersecurity Skills

Partnership Provides Global Communities with More Learning Opportunities to Develop Skills, Reskill and Upskill for a Career in Cybersecurity

/EIN News/ -- ﻿SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sandra Wheatley, SVP, Customer Marketing, Threat Intelligence and Influencer Communications at Fortinet

“To further address the cyber skills shortage, we’re excited to partner with IBM to integrate Fortinet’s Network Security Expert training and certification curriculum with IBM’s SkillsBuild digital platform. As both a technology company and learning organization, Fortinet will work with IBM to make it easier for anyone to start a career in cybersecurity regardless of their background, previous access to education, or life experiences.”

News Summary

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced it is integrating its Network Security Expert training and certification curriculum with IBM’s SkillsBuild , a digital platform for users to develop technology and professional skills, including cybersecurity. Fortinet and IBM will focus on creating new cybersecurity career pathways by training traditionally untapped candidates and connecting learners to employers. This collaboration underscores Fortinet’s Corporate Social Responsibility commitment to closing the cybersecurity skills gap through global collaborations and its Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute ’s Security Academy Program.

Growing Demand for Cybersecurity Professionals

Cybersecurity is a high growth area and the global pandemic has further boosted the industry’s demand. An (ISC)2 poll found that 81% of respondents view security as an essential function as employees are working remotely due to COVID-19. As the demand for cybersecurity professionals continues to rise, so does the need to attract a broader more diverse workforce into the field. In fact, a recent Fortinet survey found that 68% of organizations struggle to recruit, hire and retain cybersecurity talent. With the global pandemic, this challenge has significantly increased.

Fortinet and IBM Join Forces to Further Develop the Cybersecurity Workforce

Fortinet and IBM’s partnership will help address this issue through SkillsBuild, a digital platform that provides jobseekers, including those with long-term unemployment, refugees, asylum seekers, veterans and students, with career fit assessments, training, personalized coaching and the experiential learning they need to enter or re-enter the workforce. SkillsBuild will now include cybersecurity curriculum from Fortinet’s NSE Training Institute for jobseekers looking for a career in security.

Through SkillsBuild’s new curated cybersecurity content leveraging Fortinet’s NSE training and certification curriculum, Fortinet and IBM aim to:

Provide cybersecurity training that develops skills, reskills and upskills: Now more than ever, there has been an increase in jobseekers, including those who are unemployed and impacted by the pandemic. SkillsBuild’s content based on Fortinet’s training curriculum can assist individuals looking to learn new skills or expand their current cybersecurity knowledge so they can enter the field or progress in their career growth.



Now more than ever, there has been an increase in jobseekers, including those who are unemployed and impacted by the pandemic. SkillsBuild’s content based on Fortinet’s training curriculum can assist individuals looking to learn new skills or expand their current cybersecurity knowledge so they can enter the field or progress in their career growth. Help untapped candidates launch their careers: Fortinet and IBM are providing more learning opportunities to candidates who may typically be overlooked for a role in cybersecurity. These untapped candidates include those with long-term unemployment or underemployment, young adults without traditional degrees, refugees, migrants, asylum seekers, career changers, veterans and military spouses. Fortinet and IBM are both working with non-profits focused on the military community worldwide—including CASY, SaluteMyJob and Soldier On—to provide veterans and military spouses training and skills to enter the workforce.



Fortinet and IBM are providing more learning opportunities to candidates who may typically be overlooked for a role in cybersecurity. These untapped candidates include those with long-term unemployment or underemployment, young adults without traditional degrees, refugees, migrants, asylum seekers, career changers, veterans and military spouses. Fortinet and IBM are both working with non-profits focused on the military community worldwide—including CASY, SaluteMyJob and Soldier On—to provide veterans and military spouses training and skills to enter the workforce. Connect learners to employers: Through Fortinet’s Security Academy Program and Veterans Program, Fortinet connects veterans and veteran spouses to its ecosystem of partners and customers. Many of them have secured employment in cybersecurity as a result. Now, Fortinet will work to extend its ecosystem of hiring partners and customers to learners on the SkillsBuild platform as well.



Through Fortinet’s Security Academy Program and Veterans Program, Fortinet connects veterans and veteran spouses to its ecosystem of partners and customers. Many of them have secured employment in cybersecurity as a result. Now, Fortinet will work to extend its ecosystem of hiring partners and customers to learners on the SkillsBuild platform as well. Offer further recognition of skills: Through IBM’s SkillsBuild, learners can earn badges that offer tangible evidence to employers of their expertise, including a cybersecurity badge for the courses leveraging Fortinet’s curriculum. These badges prepare learners toward a path to receive technology-focused certifications, such as Fortinet’s eight-level Certification Program . Technology-focused certifications are highly valued by employees as seen with a recent Fortinet survey that found that 82% of organizations prefer to hire candidates with certifications.

Fortinet’s Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives

One focus area of Fortinet’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives is addressing the cybersecurity skills gap by collaborating with other businesses, academic institutions through the Security Academy Program , and governments around the world. Fortinet partners with global leaders from various sectors to help shape the future of cybersecurity and to build new opportunities in the digital economy. In addition to its strategic partnership with IBM to further develop the cybersecurity talent pool, Fortinet is a founding member of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Centre for Cybersecurity and the Cyber Threat Alliance. Fortinet also has a partnership with the NATO Communications and Information Agency, and is a member of an expert working group within INTERPOL.



Additionally, Fortinet offers training and certifications through the NSE Training Institute to further develop skills and reskill or upskill IT professionals to fill the talent shortage. Fortinet recently made all of its NSE Training Institute’s self-paced security training courses available for free to help address the rapidly evolving needs of organizations securing highly distributed and remote workforces. These courses provide individuals the opportunity to gain new knowledge or upskill.



Supporting Quotes

“Some of the toughest challenges businesses are facing today need skills that don’t require a traditional degree, such as cybersecurity experts, which is why there is a critical need to make sure everyone—from job seekers to professional transitioning to new careers--are gaining meaningful skills that align to industry needs. That’s why, regardless of background, education or life experience, SkillsBuild will equip learners with the professional skills and mentorship they need to be more employable and navigate jobs in the new digital economy.”

- Lisa Neddam, SkillsBuild Program Leader, IBM Corporate Social Responsibility

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 465,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2020 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral,FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFone, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov , may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.



