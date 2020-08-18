JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Unveils Expanded Online Article Series to Delight the Senses

Website Features Curated Content Exploring Diverse Japanese Culture Themes

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles , a Japanese cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood, is expanding its virtual offerings through a new curated series of online articles. The articles delve into diverse topics of Japanese culture – ranging from art to philosophy to food. A new story will be shared each month with the latest dedicated to “Sensory Japan,” exploring Japan through the five senses.



These selected articles offer insights into Japanese culture and its constant balance of tradition and change, as well as providing tips and ideas on activities to be enjoyed at home (or safely outdoors at a distance). For the ears, check out “The Beat Goes On,” covering the sonic treasures of a vintage Japanese music revival along with links to start listening. For the nose, read up on the “Secrets of Scent,” both traditional and modern, and how to delight your olfactory senses at home through plants, fruits and incense. For the taste buds, discover the subtle varieties of Japan’s favorite noodle through “Ramen: Secrets of the Bowl,” including tips on upgrading your kitchen ramen game. Finally, get inspired by the art of “forest bathing” in “Shinrin-Yoku: The Forest as Therapy” – a mindful practice for all the senses, especially sight, scent, and touch, which are activated and heightened in the presence of trees and nature.

Though much global travel is on hold, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles invites audiences of all ages to take a sensory Japanese journey from their own armchair – or kitchen table, or backyard. These articles are part of expanded online programming by JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles during its temporary closure.

The first installment dedicated to the theme of “Sensory Japan” and more can be found on the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles’ articles page.

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs, London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo, conceived by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE

Los Angeles occupies two floors at Hollywood & Highland. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends the physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

