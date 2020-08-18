FileTrail Advances Modern Records Management and Information Governance with Launch of FileTrail GPS 5.0

Newest product update enables firms to respond to today’s challenging, remote work issues, while reducing risk, cutting operational costs and protecting client relationships and revenue

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail , the leader in next-generation information governance and records management software for law firms and highly regulated industries, announces its latest software release, FileTrail GPS 5.0. The newest updates to FileTrail GPS (Governance Policy Suite) are designed to address the IG challenges of remote working, disposition related to critical needs around cost-cutting and eliminating paper and policy management tied to increasingly stringent client and regulatory compliance requirements.



FileTrail is the leading provider of comprehensive IG solutions for law firms driven to adopt a more holistic and rigorous approach to information governance and compliance. The company has seen significant adoption of FileTrail GPS, which currently offers three core modules (Policy Manager, Records Manager and Mobility Manager) that can be adopted separately or as an integrated solution working together to advance IG. FileTrail GPS helps law firms save money and reduce risk; it also protects revenue and profit by improving client retention and enhances business development by explicitly highlighting a firm’s ability to address ever-changing client and regulatory compliance obligations as a competitive advantage.

FileTrail GPS 5.0 integrates directly within the user interface of a firm’s electronic document management system, with different configurations to fit the color, design and appearance of popular platforms including NetDocuments, iManage and others. Further improving user productivity, attorneys and their staff gain access to the inventory of documents in SharePoint, file shares and other sources without leaving the DMS. They also can directly access centralized disposition review workflows and have visibility into policies, guidelines, timekeepers and other information traditionally difficult to centralize and present.

“As firms deal with today’s unprecedented operating environment, we are proud to continue to enhance and deliver unique software tools that enable them to respond effectively to the compliance, cost and collaboration challenges they’re facing,” says FileTrail CEO Darrell Mervau. “The launch of FileTrail GPS 5.0 represents our latest milestone in our continuing journey to modernize information governance and enable even tighter integration with traditional document and records management processes—and we are proud to be leading the way.”

FileTrail will offer online demonstrations of its latest software release as part of its participation in this month’s ILTA>ON virtual conference. To learn more or to schedule a private demo, visit www.FileTrail.com .

About FileTrail

FileTrail is reshaping the information risk management landscape, enabling firms to meet urgent client demands, pass audits and address new compliance rules with a modern approach to records management, data retention and information governance. FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates the IG life cycle, including policy management, document review and disposition—integrating across physical records and electronic repositories—so firms can address OCGs, lateral intake, matter mobility and client audit response. It’s time to move beyond records management, and FileTrail is leading the way. For more information about FileTrail’s records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com .