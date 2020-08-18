Craft Spirits eCommerce Company, Spirit Hub, Announces Expansion to Nebraska, Now Delivering Small-Batch Craft Spirits to Nebraskans’ Doorsteps

/EIN News/ -- Company’s first expansion outside of Illinois to deliver hard-to-find craft spirits from independent distilleries to Nebraska customers anywhere in the state within three business days



CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Hub , an online destination to shop for craft spirits from hundreds of independent distilleries, today announces its expansion to Nebraska. Effective immediately, consumers throughout the state of Nebraska can now purchase hard-to-find craft spirits from Spirit Hub’s carefully curated collection from independent distilleries around the world and have them delivered straight to their doors.

Spirit Hub now serves the entire state of Nebraska from its distribution and retail center outside of Chicago. The state’s estimated 1.9 million people over the age of 21 can now choose from more than 1,100 small-batch craft spirits manufactured by 200+ independent distilleries available for purchase through the company’s website , mobile app or phone. At checkout, customers select their preferred date and time of delivery with available options as early as the next business day or up to three business days after the purchase date.

“After a successful launch in Illinois, it was time for Spirit Hub to explore new markets, grow our business and continue to help our distillery partners reach new customers,” said Michael Weiss, CEO and Founder of Spirit Hub. “Spirit Hub has the most impressive collection of craft spirits from independent distilleries available anywhere in the world and we are thrilled to roll out our delivery services in these new markets to help customers experience unique craft spirits they were unable to access before.”

Since launching in Illinois April of 2019, Spirit Hub has built a digital platform that brings customers closer to the craft spirits culture than ever before. With a focus on education and personalization, Spirit Hub features personal stories on partner distillers, cocktail recipes for every occasion, and allows customers to browse products that cater to individual preferences including certified organic, kosher, non-GMO and gluten-free.

Spirit Hub has established itself as the nation’s leading resource for shopping for and learning about independent distilleries and their craft spirits. The company now represents one third of all craft spirits distilleries, the fastest-growing segment of the spirits industry, and through rapid expansion is uniquely positioned to power the growth of out-of-state distillery sales by 59 percent by 2023.

“As craft spirits continue to rise in popularity, the number of independent distillers is growing to meet that customer demand. Spirit Hub is driving a big chunk of that growth for our partners,” said Weiss. “Our business model is suited to accommodate the on-demand nature of today’s consumer, which is why this is the perfect time for us to expand our services to new markets, and why Spirit Hub has seen triple digit growth since our launch in 2019.”

Nebraska is Spirit Hub’s first market outside of Illinois. In the coming months, Spirit Hub will also expand to the New Hampshire, North Dakota and Washington, D.C. markets. The expansion begins the company’s global growth strategy, which aims to expand service into five new markets this year, internationally by 2022, and every major U.S. market by 2025. The company also plans to expand its distribution channels with a national grocery/retail chain partner.

For more information on Spirit Hub, or to place an order, visit www.spirithub.com , call 1-800-867-7704, or download the mobile app in the App Store and on Google Play .



About Spirit Hub

Spirit Hub is an eCommerce platform that connects customers with independent distilleries from around the world. Founded in Illinois in 2017, Spirit Hub is a leader in the craft-spirits world with over 200 distillery partners from 44 states and four foreign countries, providing a completely legal method for customers to order online and deliver spirits direct to their door. Delivery is available to any residential or commercial address in Illinois. Signature is required from a recipient 21 and over with a valid, verifiable, state-issued I.D. Spirit Hub is available online at spirithub.com, through the App Store, and Google Play.

Media/PR Contact:

Uproar PR for Spirit Hub

Brittany Johnson

bjohnson@uproarpr.com

press@spirithub.com

312-878-4575 x246