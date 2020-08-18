Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Featured in Reuters Highlighting Recent M&A Shifts in the Cannabis Industry

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company's CEO Dr. Stuart Titus was featured in global financial news outlet Reuters discussing the current landscape of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) within the cannabis industry.



The August 11, 2020, Reuters article entitled “Cannabis industry readies for M&A after COVID-19 boosts weed demand,” provided coverage on what’s next for public cannabis companies as they celebrate their collective growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though there is a tremendous amount of financial success to be celebrated, the article explains that for some it may be another few months before M&A activities reconvene and Dr. Titus is quoted as saying, “It could be another quarter before Canadian companies start making deals as they are still cleaning up their balance sheets.”

According to the article, cannabis retailers in the U.S. may be quicker to begin making deals because many people are hopeful that the presidential election in November will lead to the federal legalization of cannabis. Still, as the article points out, funding sources will be more cautious about how they spend.

“We are currently focused on developing strategic sales strategies in hopes to keep our firm profitable and we are always on the lookout for new opportunities to expand our portfolio,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus.

The article was picked up by several leading global news outlets, including:

As a result of Dr. Titus’ work with national regulatory bodies, including the US FDA last year, he has helped legalize the use and import of cannabidiol (CBD) into several Latin American countries and has expanded access to CBD around the world.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com