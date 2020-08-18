BEDGEAR’s Performance Pillows Bring Enhanced Recovery and Sense of Normalcy to the Dallas Mavericks in NBA’s ‘Hotel Bubble’

/EIN News/ -- Farmingdale N.Y., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEDGEAR, the innovative Performance brand of bedding with a focus on health and well-being, provides Performance pillows to the Dallas Mavericks players and coaching staff staying in the NBA (National Basketball Association) “Hotel Bubble” to ensure they have the support needed to wake ready to achieve more on and off the court. As a partner of the Dallas Mavericks since 2015, BEDGEAR has always been hyper-focused on supporting the team to be sure they maximize their rest and recovery with BEDGEAR’s personalized and breathable pillows, sheets, mattresses, and other bedding products so they perform at their best.

With the 2019-2020 NBA season resuming after being suspended since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Mavericks players and coaching staff are now residing in the Hotel Bubble. To ensure that the team along with coaching staff maximize their rest and recovery while in the Bubble, the Mavericks reached out to BEDGEAR to have the brand’s Performance pillows placed in each of their hotel rooms. Adding a BEDGEAR Performance pillow not only helps to maximize their recovery routines, but also adds a bit of normalcy to their not-so-normal schedule.

BEDGEAR’s personalized Performance pillows are built to fit the body type, sleep position and temperature preference for each player and member of the coaching staff, providing them 30% of their spinal alignment and overall comfort. Each pillow is engineered with advanced airflow to help the body naturally regulate its temperature and features removable and washable covers, ensuring that each player has a clean and healthy sleep environment.

“We appreciate BEDGEAR’s focus on rest and recovery, and we can see the difference in our player’s energy levels each morning for practice. Thanks to them, we are ready for the playoffs,” said Casey Smith, Director of Player Health and Performance for the Dallas Mavericks.

“Achieving optimal sleep has always been challenging for professional athletes and coaches, but now it is much more difficult given these unforeseen circumstances and unusual living accommodations,” said BEDGEAR founder and CEO Eugene Alletto. “A clean and healthy sleep environment is vital nowadays, and BEDGEAR is pleased to have the opportunity to provide the team personalized pillows with enhanced airflow to help add familiar comfort and maximized recovery during their stay in the Hotel Bubble.”

ABOUT BEDGEAR®: Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the innovative Performance® brand of bedding that has a focus on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR’s sleep solutions are engineered with Performance fabrics that are temperature neutral and instant cooling and maximizes airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

ABOUT THE DALLAS MAVERICKS: The Dallas Mavericks are a first-class global sports and entertainment organization providing memorable experiences for fans worldwide. The Mavs compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference and play at American Airlines Center under the direction of Coach Rick Carlisle, General Manager Donnie Nelson, CEO Cynt Marshall and Owner Mark Cuban. Since the inaugural season in 1980-81, the Mavs have won three division titles, two conference championships and one NBA championship in 2011. In addition to on-court success, the Mavs are committed to making a difference in North Texas through community programs and the Mavs Foundation. For more information on Dallas Mavericks players, staff, stats and tickets, visit mavs.com.

