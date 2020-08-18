NeoVolta Receives California Energy Commission’s Smart Grid Approval

NeoVolta’s Advanced Energy Storage Systems Meet New CSIP Mandatory Requirements for Integration with the Smart Utility Grid

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – NeoVolta , an SEC fully-reporting, growth-oriented manufacturer of Smart Energy Storage Systems, announces the approval for California’s Common Smart Inverter Profile (CSIP). This is a set of standards for interoperability and data communication between a solar inverter and the electric utility. By meeting the testing requirements, NeoVolta’s products are compliant with the California Energy Commission’s Rule 21 phase 2 (communication) and phase 3 (control) requirements.



CSIP, which became mandatory in California on June 22, 2020, is part of a larger strategy for solar and energy storage system to enable overall utility system interoperability and smart grid capabilities. On August 6, 2020, NeoVolta’s inverter and communications gateway were approved as being compliant with CSIP standards. On August 13, 2020, NeoVolta’s overall NV14 Energy Storage System (ESS) was also approved by CEC.

Smart inverters have built-in digital and software technologies for control and communications with the utility grid in order to regulate energy flow. A smart inverter is needed to “island” a solar home off the grid in case of a power failure. In the event of a blackout, NeoVolta’s battery storage systems automatically disconnect from the grid and seamlessly power the critical loads needed to keep a home safe, comfortable, and connected.

The NV14 battery system has a very high energy storage capacity of 14.4 kilowatt-hours, and its smart inverter discharges 7.7 kilowatts of instantaneous power, more than most mainstream competitors. The NV14’s capacity can be further expanded to 24.0 kWh by pairing it with the NV24 add-on —without the expense of installing a second inverter.

For its high capacity and safe, long-lasting lithium iron phosphate battery, the NV14 was named one of Solar Power World’s Top Solar Storage Products for 2019 .

“NeoVolta continues to stay on the leading edge of innovation and residential energy storage,” said CEO Brent Willson. “With this CSIP certification, homeowners can have even more confidence in our advanced energy storage systems.”

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage batteries capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: IR@NeoVolta.com or call us: 858-239-2029

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the future performance, reliability and safety of NeoVolta’s NV14 storage system. Although NeoVolta believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. NeoVolta has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of NeoVolta’s Form 1-A filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. NeoVolta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.