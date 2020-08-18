Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2020 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter and first half 2020 financial results on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be broadcast on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.sportsmans.com/ . An online archive of the webcast will be available for one year following the call.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com .