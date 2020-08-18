DigitalAMN Finalizes Onboarding of Mail-In Ballot Specialist, Global Election Services Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. or “DigitalAMN” ( OTCMKTS: DATI ), a Public Accelerator-Incubator (“PAI”), announced today, that management has finalized its agreement with Global Election Services, Inc. (“GES”), completing the onboarding of the mail ballot and In-Person election specialist, which provides comprehensive technology-enabled election services to organizations such as labor unions, pension funds, credit unions, colleges, universities, co-operatives, housing organizations, trade associations, political parties, associations, professional societies, and entertainment organizations.



“During our business selection process, we look to align with companies that complement our mantra: ‘Do Good, While Doing Well’,” stated Ajene Watson, CEO of DigitalAMN. “Vote By Mail is undoubtedly a very topical, controversial issue. The fact is however, that no American should have their right to vote impeded in any way, and we believe that GES is one of the few companies that has the expertise, integrity, process and technology to help ensure the One Voter = One Vote integrity that our Nation’s elections require.”

GES’ senior staff specializes in paper ballots for both mail and In-Person election process and have been supervising elections involving more than 40,000,000 voters, since 1981. With over 8,500 elections certified by the Dept. of Labor—impressively—no election has been overturned. The company also owns proprietary technologies that (i) authenticates and registers voters, and, (ii) scans ballots and tabulates votes.

From a business perspective, management has identified two primary opportunities for GES:

Roughly $15M in potential new business that GES can scale to within its current marketplace (labor unions, pension funds, entertainment organizations, etc.) – ‘business as usual’; and,



Roughly $10B in virtually untapped market potential for vote by mail (“Universal Mail-In Voting” or “VBM”) and In-Person voting in governmental elections in both the U.S. and across the globe.

Being mindful that vote-by-mail also includes using a Board of Elections’ designated drop box for your registration and ballot, currently, there are only 5 states conducting all elections by mail. Three states permit counties to opt into VBM, eight states permit certain elections by mail and 5 states permit certain jurisdictions to VBM. Meaning, more than half the country will need assistance from companies like GES, as Universal Mail-in Voting is possibly adopted, to effectively and securely manage the paper ballot and mail-in voting process.

Also, once a state adopts VBM, it is up to the municipal jurisdictions to run the elections. There are currently 3,080 municipal jurisdictions within the United States. And, while the 2020 Presidential Election is obviously grabbing headlines, DigitalAMN’s management sees the 8 to 12 local and state elections that happen yearly as a huge financial windfall for GES. These particular elections are also an important key to change that the 99% must come to embrace.

Watson continued, “Equally important, and why this project matters to us; it’s ‘on brand’ for DigitalAMN. By assisting GES—already a proven leader in its market—position itself as one of the country’s premiere election services agencies to supervise Universal Mail-in Voting, we can continue working toward improving the socio-economic lives of the 99%. In this case, DigitalAMN would endeavor to support them in their right to vote, unimpeded - regardless of political party, ethnicity, health, mobility or social class. Considering the sanctity of each vote in the democractic process, this is unquestionably a very valuable opportunity to GES and DigitalAMN and an extremely important initiative to this management.”

Management intends to leverage its PAI ecosystem to assist GES with the continued business development, visibility, and capital formation requirements. Management believes that assisting GES with their next stage of growth will support their ability to capture market share in future governmental elections. Consideration of this engagement was announced in the June 24, 2020 Coffee Talk [now finalized]. DATI’s management believes that this engagement has positively impacted the size and potential value of DATI’s equity portfolio.

ABOUT Global Election Services, Inc. (GES)

Owned by Global Arena Holding Inc. , GES provides comprehensive technology-enabled election services to organizations such as craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, pension funds and credit unions, and entertainment organizations. GES senior management has been supervising elections since 1981, having managed more than Eight Thousand Five Hundred (8,500) election projects involving over Forty Million (40,000,000) voters, certifying each labor election with the U.S. Department of Labor. The primary method of voting for GES elections is Paper Mail Ballots. No election supervised by GES or its senior management has ever been overturned by the U.S. Department of Labor. Management has an extremely strong reputation in the market and a very extensive, longtime customer list. Our mission is to help our clients conduct efficient, accurate, secure and less costly elections with greater participation. As a viable independent third party managing each election, we work to increase methods and rates of participation while maintaining the One Voter = One Vote Integrity that our management team has been committed to for nearly 4 decades.

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. ( OTCMKTS: DATI ) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

