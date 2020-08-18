Cogent Communications Selects Maxihost São Paulo Data Center to Expand Presence in Brazil

Maxihost customers to benefit from enhanced international connectivity and reliability through addition of Cogent Communications Tier 1 optical IP network

/EIN News/ -- SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxihost , an innovative global provider of bare metal-based cloud infrastructure and network services has announced that Cogent Communications , one of the world’s largest Tier 1 optical IP network operators, has deployed a Point of Presence (PoP) in Maxihost’s MH1 data center in São Paulo, bringing enhanced global connectivity options to Maxihost clients and expanding Cogent’s presence in Brazil.

MH1 is an enterprise grade data center that houses the core infrastructure for Maxihost’s powerful, highly automated Bare Metal Cloud platform. The platform allows clients across verticals to easily deploy hundreds of bare metal computing resources within a rapid 10-minute deployment timeframe. MH1 also offers premium colocation services and access to low-latency, resilient networks to support the exacting demands of Maxihost’s many gaming, streaming and financial clients.

The addition of Cogent to the Maxihost ecosystem of available carriers, ISPs and exchanges significantly enhances connectivity options. Customers will benefit from access to Cogent’s extensive network spanning over 207 markets throughout 47 countries in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa. The highly reliable and scalable network offers direct IP connectivity to more than 7,130 AS (Autonomous System) networks around the world and over 242 Tbps internetworking capacity.

“We’re thrilled to welcome such a high caliber carrier to our facility,” says Guilherme Soubihe Alberto, CEO of Maxihost. “Cogent’s high-performance network aligns exceptionally well with the needs of our clients. Our Colocation customers are now able to access extensive international connectivity for a great cost per Mbit. Our Bare Metal customers additionally benefit from the added reliability of having another ISP with major capacity (50 Gbit) added to the blend on a diverse dark fiber connection, allowing customers to deploy Bare Metal servers and push even more bandwidth through them, ensuring a seamless User Experience.”

“We are pleased to partner with a state-of-the-art company like Maxihost,” adds Vincent Teissier, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Cogent Communications. “MH1’s position in the heart of São Paulo, the largest financial and corporate center in South America, and its close proximity to key exchanges and ISPs, makes it a strategic location for a Cogent PoP. We look forward to supporting the low-latency network needs of Maxihost’s wide range of clients.”

Maxihost has expansion plans of its own. With a current global footprint that includes key U.S. cities such as Miami, New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas and Chicago, as well as a presence in Sydney Australia, the company intends to expand in the South American region through the deployment of PoPs in Argentina and Chile. It also plans to expand to some locations in Europe and Asia.

In addition to expansion plans, Maxihost is also heavily investing in its Bare Metal Cloud platform, looking to automate every aspect of the network by providing automated private vlans and automated prefix assignment. In order to simplify administration tasks, they are also developing a unified dashboard that will allow users to easily create and manage multiple accounts as well as multiple projects within these accounts.

With the increasing demand for low-latency, scalable networks to support accelerating digital, Edge and IoT requirements, the activation of the new Cogent PoP enables Maxihost to significantly augment its critical network services and better support the current and future needs of its clients.