Natural Surfactants Market to reach US $20.09 billion by 2025- Global Insights on Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Strategic Initiatives, Recent Initiatives and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Europe dominated the global natural surfactants market in 2018, however Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant pace through 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Natural Surfactants Market Size 2018, by Product Type (Anionic, Nonionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), Application (Detergents, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional cleaning, Agricultural Chemicals, Oilfield Chemicals, Others), by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global natural surfactants market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and regulatory scenario. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level.

The global natural surfactants market is anticipated to reach USD 20.09 billion by 2025, growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Growing worldwide environmental issues over the surfactants has pressurized the industry leaders to provide a leading development for the products such as natural surfactants. The factor driving the growth is the rise in demand for less harmful and highly biodegradable goods owing to environmental conservation issues in the market.

In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global natural surfactants market have been studied in detail.

The key growth factor in the market for natural surfactants is the growing demand for personal care items such as shampoos, fabric softeners, and body wash. Demand for biodegradable and non-toxic goods is growing as environmental conservation issues has been developing in the global industry. Increasing customer awareness of the usage of bio-based ingredients often propels the demand in the industry over the forecast period.

The global natural surfactants market is categorized based on product type, and application. Region wise, Europe was the largest market in 2018, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate over the coming years.

Key players operating in the global natural surfactants market include BASF, Clariant, Croda International, Stepan Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, and Kao Corporation among others.

