NASDAQ: CSCO Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit against Cisco Systems, Inc. over alleged discrimination announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed by the California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing against Cisco Systems, Inc over alleged discrimination toward an Indian American engineer.

According to the lawsuit the Indian American engineer, who was born into the Dalit caste, the lowest case in India’s Hindu religion, was harassed by two co-workers at Cisco Systems, who are from India's highest castes, and faced retaliation after complaining to the company. Even though, India's caste system was officially abolished in 1950, the 2,000-year-old social hierarchy imposed on people by birth still exists in many aspects of life.

The lawsuit alleges that the engineer was expected to accept a caste hierarchy within the workplace where he held the lowest status within the team and, as a result, received less pay, fewer opportunities, and other inferior terms and conditions of employment, and when the engineer opposed the treatment, they allegedly retaliated against him by reducing his role on the team, isolating him from colleagues and giving him assignments that were impossible to complete under the circumstances.

The lawsuit accuses Cisco Systems, Inc. of failing to take corrective action, even after multiple investigations.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.