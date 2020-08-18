AABB - Asia Metals Inc. $4 Million Drill Program Assay Results Expected Next Week As Warren Buffett Buys Gold Mining Company Shares

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., confirmed today that the fifth and final phase of assay results of the Company’s $4 million Phase II Exploration and Development Program are expected to be published next week, as the Company continues accelerating its mining operations expansion. AABB is on target to achieve it highest production quarter by the end of September. The Company is also anticipating gold production to triple in 2020 from its 2019 benchmark due to higher daily throughput levels and metals extraction efficiencies achieved with the new production facilities installed earlier this year. Furthermore, the recent economic conditions have created strong and unprecedented fundamentals for gold producer equities and increased demand from the investment community. The economic instability, uncertainty and inflationary effects of the Coronavirus pandemic have launched gold and gold producers into a significant growth phase and increased profit margins.



AABB’s drilling campaign began in the third quarter of 2019 and was budgeted for 20,000 (m) targeting areas in extended proximity to the Company’s mine in Guerrero, Mexico, to further delineate the known historical and new gold vein structures. The Company’s management and technical team have been thrilled with the successful drill results of the Phase II Program in all four phases of assay results published in October and December 2019 and February and May 2020. The highlights of the Phase II drill results have revealed high grade gold mineralization in multiple holes in each phase published attesting to the mine’s historical production to date. Some of the most significant gold value intersections from previous drill phase results are 4.1 meters (m) graded at 13.2 grams per ton (g/t), 4.9 meters (m) graded at 12.6 grams per ton (g/t), 5.2 meters (m) graded at 11.6 grams per ton (g/t).

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

