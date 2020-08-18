NGM Bio Announces Oral Plenary Presentation of 24-Week Phase 2 Study (Cohort 4) of Aldafermin in Patients with NASH at The Digital International Liver Congress™ (ILC) 2020

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that comprehensive data from its 24-week Phase 2 study (Cohort 4) of aldafermin in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) will be featured in an oral plenary presentation at The Digital International Liver Congress (ILC) 2020, which will be held virtually August 27-29, 2020.

Entitled “Positive topline results from a 24-week, placebo-controlled, multicenter, paired liver biopsy study of the FGF19 analogue aldafermin (NGM282) in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis,” the late-breaker oral presentation (LBO-01) will be given by Stephen A. Harrison, M.D., Medical Director at Pinnacle Clinical Research, Visiting Professor of Hepatology at University of Oxford, UK and principal investigator of the study, on Saturday, August 29th at 13:00 – 13:15 CEST (7:00 – 7:15 AM ET). The presentation will include detailed findings from the 24-week Phase 2 study as reported by NGM in February 2020, in addition to new analyses from the study.

NGM will also have several aldafermin-related poster presentations at Digital ILC 2020, including:

Poster (THU-200)

Abstract title: Veillonella as a bile acid-sensitive bacteria and a microbiome-based biomarker for aldafermin (NGM282) in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis

Presenting author: Rohit Loomba, M.D., Professor of Medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology at University of California, San Diego

Date and time: 8/27/2020, 9:15 – 19:30 CEST (3:15 AM – 1:30 PM ET)

Poster (FRI-258)

Abstract title: Aldafermin (NGM282) reduces the cross-linked pro-peptides of type III collagen PRO-C3X, a novel biomarker, in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and primary sclerosing cholangitis patients

Presenting author: Stephen A. Harrison, M.D., Medical Director of Pinnacle Clinical Research, Visiting Professor of Hepatology at University of Oxford, UK

Date and time: 8/28/2020, 9:30 – 19:30 CEST (3:30 AM – 1:30 PM ET)

Poster (FRI-047)

Abstract title: The FGF19 analogue aldafermin (NGM282) improves non-invasive tests in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis

Presenting author: Marno Ryan, MBBS (Hons), M.D., FRACP, Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Melbourne, Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, St Vincent’s Hospital, Melbourne

Date and time: 8/28/2020, 9:30 – 19:30 CEST (3:30 AM – 1:30 PM ET)

Poster (FRI-161)

Abstract title: Correlation of serum bile acids and pruritus with aldafermin (NGM282) therapy in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis

Presenting author: Lei Ling, Ph.D., Director, Clinical Development, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Date and time: 8/28/2020, 9:30 – 19:30 CEST (3:30 AM – 1:30 PM ET)

All presentations will be available to registered Digital ILC 2020 participants at the meeting website: https://ilc-congress.eu/programme-digital-ilc-2020/ .

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

NGM is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics based

on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying liver, retinal and metabolic diseases and cancer. We leverage our biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable us to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. At NGM, we aspire to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development. Visit us at www.ngmbio.com for more information.