MineralTree Adds SaaS Veteran Kristin Hambelton to Lead Marketing

New Chief Marketing Officer will help scale company’s growth in AP automation and B2B payments markets

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MineralTree , an Accounts Payable (AP) and payment automation solution provider, today announced the addition of Kristin Hambelton as Chief Marketing Officer. In her role, she will lead all marketing efforts at the company including strategy, demand generation, product marketing, corporate marketing, and branding.



Hambelton brings a strong results-oriented, data-driven approach to business-to-business (B2B) marketing with a proven track record creating and implementing successful growth strategies for leading SaaS technology companies, including Marketing Evolution, Evariant, Adobe, and Neolane.

“Kristin has produced outstanding results in highly competitive markets by combining strong marketing vision with flawless execution,” said MineralTree President, Vijay Ramnathan. “She leverages data and deep customer insights to identify opportunities and then implements the right strategies, messages, and programs. With her background, she will add tremendous value in MineralTree’s growth journey and in capturing the huge market opportunity before us.”

Hambelton joins a company with significant momentum coming out of the first half of 2020 as middle-market and mid-enterprise businesses accelerate the move to automate and digitize their AP processes. Q2 sales in MineralTree’s direct channel were the highest in company history and total bookings were up 80% over Q2 2019. The company also saw its average customer implementation time shorten to three weeks, with some customers implementing AP Automation in as little as three days.

“There is so much untapped potential for AP Automation and B2B Payments in the market and MineralTree is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize,” said Hambelton. “MineralTree’s cloud-based solution is purpose-built for middle-market and mid-enterprise companies. It works the way their businesses work, integrates easily with their existing financial systems, and provides significant and fast time to value. I’m really excited to take that message to market and help more companies put these capabilities to work for their business.”

Resources:

Download a headshot of Kristin Hambelton.

About MineralTree

MineralTree provides modern, secure, easy-to-use, end-to-end Accounts Payable (AP) Automation solutions that reduce costs by more than 75%, increase visibility and control, and mitigate fraud and risk, while improving cash flow . More than 2,000 mid-market and mid-enterprise companies, as well as more than 25 financial institutions rely on MineralTree to digitize and optimize the entire AP Automation and Payment process, preserving control over the complete invoice-to-payment workflow, improving vendor relationships, maximizing ROI, and transforming the finance function from a cost center to a profit center. Please visit us at https://www.mineraltree.com .

