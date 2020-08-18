Harsco Corporation Appoints Wendy Livingston as Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Chief Human Resources Officer

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today announced it has appointed Wendy Livingston as Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).



In this role, Livingston will be responsible for developing the human resources global strategy for the Company and its 13,000 employees located in more than 30 countries. She will work alongside corporate functional heads and division presidents on driving performance, teamwork and people development to achieve Harsco’s financial objectives and long-term business plan.

Livingston joins Harsco from The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) where she worked for the past 24 years, most recently as Vice President, Corporate Human Resources. In this capacity, she supported the corporate business unit comprised of 30,000 employees. Livingston will report to Harsco Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger and will be a member of the executive leadership team.

“We are really pleased to welcome Wendy to Harsco,” Grasberger said. “Our people are our most valued assets, and they play a pivotal role in Harsco’s transformation into a single-thesis environmental solutions company. We are a values-driven Company, and I am confident that Wendy’s commitment to embrace and enhance these principles, along with her diverse leadership experience, will help accelerate our ongoing efforts to transform the Company through our people and culture.”

Livingston holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration: Marketing & Management from Peru State College; a Master of Science degree in Human Resource Management from Lindenwood University; participated in the nomination-only Modern CHRO Role program at Cornell University; and was certified as a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

Her appointment is effective September 2.

