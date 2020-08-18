Key Player Strategies In The $0.87 Billion Urology Medical Lasers Market:Products Development And Mergers & Acquisitions

Urology Medical Lasers Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Global Urology Medical Lasers Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global urology medical lasers market is expected to decline from $0.93 billion in 2019 to $0.87 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.07%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The urology medical lasers market is then expected to recover and reach $1.03 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.60%.

Major players operating in the market are continuously focusing on developing new products incorporating advanced technology to meet the requirement of medical professionals. For instance, in June 2020, Olympus Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer of innovative medical and surgical products, launched the Soltive SuperPulsed Thulium Fiber Laser System designed for stone lithotripsy and soft tissue applications in urology. The SuperPulsed thulium fiber laser dusts stones into very fine particles and faster than other laser systems.

Key players in the global urology medical lasers market include Olympus Corporation, Ethicon Inc., Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cook Medical Incorporated, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Lumenis Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Company, OmniGuide Holdings Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Limited, CR BARD (BD), Surgical Lasers Inc., American Medical Systems, Convergent Laser Technologies, Cooltouch, Direx, EDAP TMS, EMS Electro Medical Systems, Gigaa Laser, Hyper Photonics, Jena Surgical, Limmer Laser, LINLINE Medical Systems, LISA laser products, Parto Afarinane Shafa, ProSurg, and Quanta System.

Players in the market are also investing in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their business. For instance, in April 2018, Olympus Corporation, Japan-based manufacturer of innovative technology solutions for medical and surgical procedures, acquired Lithotripsy system design and production technology from Cybersonics, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to help Olympus Corporation to expand manufacturing and enhance treatment for stone disease, while also enabling the company to improve clinical outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance the quality of life of patients.

Cybersonics, Inc. is a USA-based company engaged in designing and developing medical devices that utilize ultrasonic energy. Medical devices developed by the company include high power ultrasonic systems used in the field of neurosurgery, urology, and peripheral vascular surgery.

The urology medical lasers market consists of sales of urology medical lasers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture urology medical lasers. Medical lasers are a non-invasive and efficient source of light used for tissue treatment that provides fast healing without discoloration or scarring. Urology medical lasers are used in the treatment of medical conditions related to the urinary system such as urinary stones, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), bladder or prostate cancer, and traumatic injuries.

The urology medical lasers market is segmented by laser type into holmium laser system, diode laser system, thulium laser system, and others. By application, the market is segmented into benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), urolithiasis, non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), and others.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Medical Lasers Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-lasers-market-report)

Nephrology And Urology Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nephrology-and-urology-devices-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

