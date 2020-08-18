The Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Will Decline At -1.78% CAGR Due To COVID-19

Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global next generation sequencing market size is expected to decline from $7.13 billion in 2019 to $7.01 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.78%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The next generation sequencing market size is then expected to recover and reach $13.02 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 22.95%.

The high cost associated with next generation sequencing technologies is a key factor hampering the growth of the next generation sequencing services market. The next generation sequencing market is facing challenges as many people find it difficult to afford the test due to the high cost. Consumables used for sequencing are the costliest portion of testing (68–72% of total cost) as machinery prices are higher in instances of rare disease. According to a review published in 2018 on economic evaluations of exome and genome sequencing, the cost of next generation genome sequencing ranges from $1,906 to $24,810 for a single test. Therefore, the high cost of next generation sequencing is anticipated to restrict market growth over the forecast period.

The growing number of cases with chronic conditions such as cancer, AIDS, and thalassemia contributed to the growth of the next generation sequencing market. Chronic illnesses and disorders are on the rise around the world, and aging population and shifts in social behavior lead to a gradual increase in these widespread and expensive long-term medical issues. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is a versatile development tool utilized by researchers and clinicians across various cancer studies to recognize biomarkers that give guidance on treatments. The prevalence of chronic diseases is also expected to increase significantly, according to the World Health Organization. Hence, the increase in the number of chronic disease cases will increase the requirement for NGS sequencing and boosts revenues for the next generation sequencing market.

The next generation sequencing market consists of sales of devices and equipment used in next generation sequencing and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture next generation sequencing equipment. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is the catch-all concept used to describe a variety of different advanced sequencing technologies. Such technologies allow DNA and RNA to be sequenced much faster and cheaper than traditionally used Sanger sequencing, revolutionizing the study of genomics and molecular biology.

The next generation sequencing market is segmented by product into NextSeq Systems, MiniSeq Systems, NovaSeq Systems, iSeq 100 Systems, Ion PGM Systems, Ion Proton Systems, Ion GeneStudio S5 Systems, PacBio RS II Systems, Sequel Systems, and others. By technology, the market is segmented into Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, and other sequencing technologies. By application, it is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery, and other applications.

