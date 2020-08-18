Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NYSE: KODK Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Eastman Kodak Company announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NYSE: KODK shares. 

Investors, who purchased shares of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) prior to July 2017 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: KODK shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554. 

On August 14, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Eastman Kodak Company over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose that the Company had granted James Continenza, the Executive Chairman of Eastman Kodak, and several other Company insiders millions of dollars’ worth of stock options, immediately prior to the Company publicly disclosing that it had received the $765 million loan, which Defendants knew would cause Kodak’s stock to immediately increase in value once the deal was announced, and that in addition, while in possession of this material non-public information, James Continenza and other Company insiders purchased tens of thousands of the Company’s shares immediately prior to the announcement, again at prices that they knew would increase exponentially once news of the loan became public. 

Those who purchased Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.  

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108 

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon. 

