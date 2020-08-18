In the Weeds: First Advantage Webinar to Spotlight Today’s Drug Testing Landscape 

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:

First Advantage , the global leader in background check and drug screening solutions



WHAT:

Will explore employer concerns and actions in an upcoming webinar titled, “In the Weeds: Details of Today’s Drug Testing Landscape.”

WHEN:

Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. MT / 10:00 a.m. PT)

WHERE:

For registration and additional details, click here .

DETAILS:

Increases in drug and alcohol abuse since the start of the year have many employers concerned about their workforce. The question is, how should employees be tested and how often?

Drawing on a recent employer drug testing survey conducted by Current Consulting Group and sponsored by First Advantage, Josephine Kenney, Chief Global Compliance Officer for First Advantage and Bill Current, President and Founder of Current Consulting Group, will share insights and explain how leading trends are shaping employer actions. Join Kenney and Current for an enlightening discussion of what’s happening in the drug screening space to help employers manage the challenges of today’s evolving landscape.

The webinar is approved for 1 continuing education credit by SHRM and/or HRCI. For registration and additional details, click here .

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Media Contact: Elisabeth Warrick First Advantage +1-732-706-0123, ext. 711 elisabeth.warrick@fadv.com