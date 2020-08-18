Dellwa’s MicroSD Cards, Memories that are Made to Last a Lifetime

Dellwa specializes in wholesale USB, SSD, Dram, and HDD. It is an innovative electronics company that provides quality storage raw material and product lines.

Dellwa specializes in IT industry, focuses on storage and its extension ranges more than 15 years. Our supply include 3S product lines including storage, semiconductor, and surveillance” — Dellwa Co.,Ltd

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dellwa Co., Ltd. specializes in wholesale USB, SSD, Dram, and HDD, etc. It is an innovative electronics company that provides high quality storage raw material and product lines. With more than 15 years industry experience, Dellwa is not only expected to extend its business but also be a reliable distributor with a well-deserved reputation. It has been working with world-renowned brands like Sandisk, Kingston, etc. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Dellwa will be promoting Sandisk Industrial MLC microSD Card in bulk to overseas markets.

The Sandisk Industrial microSD cards boast superior performance in terms of compatibility, reliability and high intensity recording, making them ideal for many embedded systems, automatic machines, dashcam, and GPS. It can be used for a wide range of industrial applications, including surveillance cameras, transportation, Industrial IoT gateways, and factory automation. Its main competitive advantage is its great endurance which refers to the number of times the memory card can be overwritten higher times of erasures and store data longer.

Dellwa’s Top Competitive Advantages

Trustworthy: solid partnership with established enterprises all over the world

Only provide full capacity storage product with high performance

Great after-sale services with warranty

Flexible and fast delivery

About Dellwa Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New Taipei, Dellwa is a market leader in developing innovative storage hardware solutions. Aiming to be the most reliable OEM and ODM partner in Asia, it provides top-notch customer service, sample order tests and professional advice to help purchasers all over the world. For more information, please visit https://www.dellwa.com.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/wholesale-bulk-memory-card-specialist-dellwa-co-ltd

Product photo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17Qt2UpW2xfmzhHY0dI-qrTARjTWe1HD1/view?usp=sharing

###

Media contact: Betty

Email: dellwa926@gmail.com