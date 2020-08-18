Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Paradigm® names Ted Nafzger as Chief Revenue Officer

Nafzger brings over 27 years of new business development experience to the role.

/EIN News/ -- Middleton, WI, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paradigm appointed Ted Nafzger as Chief Revenue Officer.

Nafzger brings over 27 years of new business development experience to the role, five of which have been with Paradigm.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Nafzger joins the Paradigm Executive Leadership Team and oversees the sales and marketing functions of the company. Previously, Nafzger served in sales leadership roles for Global Tel*Link and Renovo Software.

“Ted has a proven track record of driving results during his tenure here at Paradigm,” says Nathan Herbst, CEO. “I believe his industry knowledge, customer-centric philosophy, and leadership skills will prove invaluable as we expand our business.”

About Paradigm: Paradigm’s technology platform is the largest of its kind in the world, serving customers in both new construction and renovation markets by increasing sales and operational efficiencies. Their customers include homebuilders, dealers, lumberyards, distributors, retailers, and manufacturers. For more information, visit www.myparadigm.com.

Ryan Mayrand
Paradigm
1-608-470-3914
contactus@myparadigm.com

